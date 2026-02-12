The early weeks of February are a test of mettle for any collegiate lacrosse program. And for Rutgers men’s lacrosse, this Saturday is more than just another date on the calendar. The Scarlet Knights are heading to Long Island to face Stony Brook in their first true road game of the 2026 season. It is the first time this year they will step fully outside the comfort of Piscataway and into a hostile environment.

A Regional Rivalry With History Between Rutgers and Stony Brook

After an opening stretch that tested their depth and defensive resolve, Rutgers now looks to establish its identity away from home. Saturday’s matchup offers the Knights an early opportunity to show all three.

The game at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium is set for a noon faceoff. Admission is free for fans attending in person. Those in the local area can watch live on SNY, with a re-broadcast scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will also be streamed nationwide on Flo College, making it easy for Scarlet Knights supporters everywhere to tune in.

Rutgers and Stony Brook have built a competitive regional rivalry over the years. Saturday marks the 16th meeting between the two programs since 1994, with Rutgers holding a 9-7 lead in the all-time series.

The Scarlet Knights have won four of the last six meetings and five of the past seven. This will also be the fifth consecutive season the teams have faced each other.

Last season’s meeting came in Piscataway and delivered drama. Stony Brook secured a 9-8 victory after overcoming a 7-4 deficit. The Seawolves closed the game on a 5-1 run over the final 29 minutes. The contest included three goals from Kasey Mongillo and two from Joe Juengerkes, which marked his lone career multi-goal game. Defensively, Ryan Splaine stood out with four caused turnovers and four ground balls.

The 2024 matchup swung in Rutgers’ favor. The Scarlet Knights earned a 16-12 victory on Feb. 10, 2024, and that game carried a memorable milestone. Current leading scorer Colin Kurdyla netted his first collegiate goal that afternoon.

History says these games are close. Recent results say they can swing either way. That makes Saturday even more compelling.

Through two games in 2026, Rutgers has scored 20 total goals. The offense has shown flashes of rhythm and confidence, and one stat jumps off the page. Fourteen of those 20 goals have been unassisted, highlighting the team’s ability to create individual scoring opportunities.

Colin Kurdyla leads the team with seven goals. He scored four against Jacksonville, matching his career high, and followed that with three against Army for his eighth career hat trick. When Kurdyla finds space, he finishes.

Colin Zeller has added four goals from the midfield, giving Rutgers additional production and balance on offense. At the faceoff dot, John Scarelli has handled the majority of draws. He is 19 of 43 on the season.

Rutgers Defense Continues to Earn National Recognition

Goalkeeper Cardin Stoller was named to the 2026 Tewaaraton Award Watch List this week. The returning All-American and reigning ECAC Defensive Player of the Year continues to be recognized as one of the top netminders in the nation.

Dylan Groff also earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors following his performance against Army attackman Hill Plunkett, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Week. Groff is a junior first-year starter at close defense. He is also a part of a backline that blends experience with emerging talent. He is joined by Ben McKelvy, who brings 30 previous starts, and Connor Udovich, who has four previous starts.

Rutgers entered the 2026 season with strong national expectations, and those expectations were backed by preseason accolades. Four Scarlet Knights earned Preseason All-American honors.

What’s Next After Stony Brook

This weekend carries emotional weight beyond the competition itself. Coaches nationwide will wear green ribbon "LG" lapel pins in memory of Siena head men’s lacrosse coach Liam Gleason. He tragically passed away in December shortly after turning 41.

Rutgers head coach Brian Brecht previously served as Siena’s head coach, and Gleason was his assistant coach and defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2010. Together, they led Siena to an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2009. Following the trip to Long Island, Rutgers will return home for a three-game homestand in Piscataway.

The Scarlet Knights host Villanova on Feb. 21. The Wildcats entered the national polls this week, reaching No. 14 after an overtime road win over Penn State in their opener. Rutgers will also host LIU on Feb. 24 and Hofstra on Feb. 28.

