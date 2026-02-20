No. 19 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Lacrosse Set for Home Showdown with Villanova

The outdoor season finally arrives at SHI Stadium this Saturday, and the stage is set for a pivotal early-season battle. The No. 19 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, sitting at 2-1, will host the Villanova Wildcats, who enter at 1-1. Faceoff is scheduled for 1 p.m., marking the first of three home games in eight days for Rutgers.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Are About to Showcase Their High Stakes

Fans can catch the action live on B1G+, with Alex Schoen and Rick Mercurio on the broadcast call. A family-friendly move to pack the stands for the home opener. The athletic department has announced that all kids wearing a lacrosse jersey will receive free admission.

Although these programs have frequently scrimmaged each other in recent years, Saturday’s meeting is anything but an exhibition. It is their first official regular-season matchup since 2014, and the all-time series is perfectly tied at 6-6.

The history is split into two clear eras. From 1992 to 1997, Rutgers swept the first six meetings and controlled the rivalry. Then came Villanova’s run during their shared time in the BIG EAST from 2009 to 2014. It was when the Wildcats answered with six consecutive victories of their own.

Remarkably, Rutgers has not defeated Villanova since 1997. Saturday offers the 19th-ranked Scarlet Knights a chance to snap that drought and reclaim control of the all-time series.

The engine driving the Rutgers offense is sophomore standout Colin Kurdyla. Through three games, the attackman leads the team with 11 goals and has been the definition of consistency.

Kurdyla enters the weekend riding a 12-game goal-scoring streak overall. He has scored at least twice in every contest this season. He dates back to the end of last year and has produced five straight games with two or more goals. That kind of steady output gives Rutgers a reliable spark every time they take the field.

The Team Putting Up a Offensive Depth on the Rise

Kurdyla is not carrying the load alone. Greyson Vorgang has emerged as a key contributor after a breakout performance against Army. That's where he recorded his first career multi-goal game. When he moved into the starting lineup against Stony Brook, he delivered a hat trick and now has five goals over his last two games. That total already surpasses his entire freshman-season output.

Justin Lawler has also joined the scoring surge. His three-goal performance against Stony Brook marked the second hat trick of his career. His first came in last year’s Big Ten Tournament finale against Ohio State. With two hat tricks in his last four games, Lawler has proven he can rise to the moment when it matters most.

On the defensive side, the Scarlet Knights are anchored by veteran goalkeeper Cardin Stoller. Recently named to the prestigious Tewaaraton Award Watch List, Stoller carries a 52.2 percent save percentage into Saturday’s contest. He is also coming off three consecutive games with double-digit saves, reinforcing his role as the team’s backbone.

National respect for the roster goes beyond Stoller. He and Kurdyla are two of four Scarlet Knights recognized as Preseason All-Americans. Long-stick midfielder Ryan Splaine and short-stick defensive midfielder Joe Juengerkes round out that honored group.

While the players chase a rivalry victory, Head Coach Brian Brecht stands on the verge of a major career milestone. The next Rutgers win will mark his 175th career victory and his 110th at the helm of the Scarlet Knights. Achieving that mark against a former Big East rival like Villanova would add extra meaning to an already important afternoon.

Villanova’s 1-1 record may look modest, but it includes one of the biggest results of the young season. The Wildcats stunned then-No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions inside Holuba Hall on opening weekend. That upset demonstrated their defensive toughness and offensive poise, especially on the road against a top-10 opponent.

Saturday’s showdown is only the start of a demanding stretch at SHI Stadium. Rutgers will also host LIU on February 24 at 3 p.m. before closing the homestand against Hofstra on February 28. Three games in eight days will test depth, stamina, and focus.

As the Scarlet Knights take the turf for their first outdoor home showcase of 2026, they are playing for more than just a 3-1 record. They are playing for national positioning. They are playing for a coaching milestone. And they are playing for bragging rights in a rivalry that has been waiting nearly three decades for a new chapter.

