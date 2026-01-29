Peyton Bonds Gives Rutgers a Preseason All-Big Ten Presence for 2026

As the countdown to the 2026 college baseball season begins, Rutgers has already secured national attention. Perfect Game released its preseason All-Big Ten Team, and the Scarlet Knights were firmly represented with the selection of outfielder Peyton Bonds. The honor places Rutgers in an early spotlight for developing high-impact talent in one of college baseball’s toughest conferences.

Why Perfect Game Sees Rutgers' Peyton Bonds as a Breakout Name

Perfect Game’s selection of Bonds reflects what he accomplished during a standout 2025 season. The Franklin, New Jersey, native delivered a slash line of .300/.384/.430, producing 17 extra-base hits and driving in 40 runs. Those numbers alone placed him among the most reliable offensive players in the conference.

Rutgers Baseball OF Peyton Bonds has been named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-Big Ten team⚾️ https://t.co/AzkR89lMHn pic.twitter.com/Hs9dppBiep — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) January 24, 2026

The outlet also emphasized that Bonds’ "MLB draft interest is picking up." His blend of power, on-base ability, and defensive range has positioned him as a legitimate draft prospect. Not just that, but also the 2026 season now become a crucial stage for his continued rise.

Bonds was a central figure in the Rutgers offense throughout the 2025 campaign. Over 223 at-bats, he collected 67 hits, five home runs, and reached base at a .384 clip. His 40 RBIs underscored his value in run-producing situations and made him a fixture in the heart of the lineup.

In the series finale against Maryland, Bonds went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Against Ohio State, he delivered a 7-for-14 weekend that included a home run, three doubles, and seven RBIs. He also recorded hits in every game during a sweep of Illinois. The athlete continued that consistency during a key series at Nebraska, where he scored four runs.

At Grand Canyon, he tallied five hits and stole two bases. Then he followed that up with hits in every game of the Kennesaw State and Coastal Carolina series.

A Legendary Baseball Lineage

Bonds’ path to preseason All-Big Ten recognition began before he arrived in Piscataway. He transferred to Rutgers after a strong freshman season at Campbell University. That's also where he earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors. During that year, he started 36 games, hit five home runs, and showcased elite speed by going 14-for-14 on stolen base attempts.

A product of Franklin High School, Bonds was ranked the No. 45 overall prospect in New Jersey by Perfect Game before beginning his college career. His return home has allowed him to flourish in familiar surroundings while continuing a lineage of Rutgers standouts. That includes former teammate and 2024 Big Ten Player of the Year Josh Kuroda-Grauer.

Peyton Bonds carries one of the most recognizable names in baseball history. He is the son of Bobby Bonds II, who played 11 seasons of professional baseball. His grandfather, Bobby Bonds, was a three-time MLB All-Star and one of the sport’s original members of the 30-30 club. His uncle, Barry Bonds, stands as Major League Baseball’s all-time home run leader.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Bonds represents a foundational piece for Rutgers moving forward. His presence gives the Scarlet Knights a preseason All-Big Ten anchor heading into 2026 and beyond.

