Red-Hot Rutgers Faces Princeton in High-Stakes In-State Lacrosse Showdown

The Garden State’s fiercest lacrosse rivalry is about to take center stage again. This Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's lacrosse team will make the short trip down the road. They will be there to face the powerhouse Princeton Tigers men's lacrosse in a matchup.

Rutgers Men's Lacrosse Riding Momentum Into Princeton Clash

No. 15 Rutgers enters the contest riding a wave of momentum, bringing a 5–1 record and a four-game winning streak into the high-stakes showdown. But the challenge ahead couldn’t be much tougher. Waiting for them is No. 3 Princeton, a team that has already proven it belongs among the nation’s elite after a string of impressive victories.

Just last week, Princeton delivered one of the biggest wins of the season. It was when it knocked off the North Carolina Tar Heels, who were ranked No. 1 at the time, in a thrilling 11–9 battle.

For Rutgers, Saturday’s clash represents far more than another game on the schedule. It is the ultimate early-season measuring stick. The Scarlet Knights have looked dominant during their recent run. However, their lone loss this season came at the hands of a top-10 Army Black Knights men's lacrosse team.

The Scarlet Knights have taken down Jacksonville, Stony Brook, Villanova, LIU, and Hofstra during their current winning streak, building momentum with each outing. Rutgers has consistently dominated the first half of games this season, scoring at least seven goals before halftime in every contest so far.

Rutgers has outscored opponents 45–28 in the opening half this season. The second half, however, has been a much tighter battle, with the Scarlet Knights narrowly trailing 23–21 after halftime across their games.

Head coach Brian Brecht will likely emphasize maintaining that explosive early offense. Meanwhile, he ensured the team could sustain its performance for a full 60 minutes against one of the country’s top programs.

Rutgers’ offense is powered by a dynamic duo that has reached the same destination through very different journeys.

Junior attacker Colin Kurdyla, an All-American and All-Big Ten selection last season, has once again become the driving force behind the Scarlet Knights’ attack. Kurdyla currently leads the team with 14 goals and nine assists, and he is closing in on a significant personal milestone with 93 career points.

Matching his goal for goal is redshirt sophomore Greyson Vorgang. After beginning his college career at Denver and later transferring to Rutgers, Vorgang has made a huge impact since stepping into the starting lineup during the Army game earlier this season. He enters Saturday’s matchup riding a hot streak of five consecutive multi-goal performances, including three hat tricks and two games with five total points.

A Historic Rivalry and the Battle for the Meistrell Cup

Defensively, Rutgers leans heavily on the steady presence of goalkeeper Cardin Stoller. The junior has been exceptional between the pipes, allowing only 12 goals over his last two appearances. His 8.76 goals-against average and 57.9 percent save percentage rank among the top 15 nationally, making him a key factor in Rutgers’ success.

The Scarlet Knights have also excelled in one of lacrosse’s toughest situations. Their man-down defense ranks 11th nationally at 84.6 percent, a statistic that could prove crucial in what is expected to be a tightly contested matchup.

There is also a compelling personal storyline in the Rutgers defense. Defensive midfielder Joe Juengerkes, a two-time team captain, previously played for Princeton from 2022 to 2024. After appearing in 31 games with the Tigers, he transferred to Rutgers and now plays an important role in the Scarlet Knights’ defensive midfield.

Saturday’s showdown marks the 102nd meeting between the two programs in their long-standing battle for the Meistrell Cup. The rivalry is one of the oldest in college lacrosse and ranks as the eighth most-played series in Division I history. Princeton currently leads the all-time series 66–32–3.

However, Rutgers has shown it can challenge the Tigers in recent years. The Scarlet Knights secured victories in 2017 and 2019, and they produced one of the most dramatic moments in the rivalry in 2023.

That year, Dante Kulas scored four goals in a thrilling contest, including the overtime winner that sealed a stunning 14–13 Rutgers victory. Despite those memorable moments, playing in Princeton has historically been difficult for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are still searching for their first road victory over the Tigers since 1989.

Saturday’s game will take place at Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium with faceoff scheduled for noon and the broadcast available on ESPN+.

