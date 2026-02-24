Red-Hot Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Set for Ranked Showdown at No. 14 Princeton

As the 2026 season kicks into high gear, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's lacrosse team finds itself on a familiar trajectory of excellence. Currently sitting at 3-1, the Scarlet Knights have rattled off three consecutive victories. Those include the Villanova Wildcats, Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, and Monmouth Hawks. This hot start marks the seventh consecutive season that head coach Melissa Lehman has led the program to three wins in its first four games.

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Are Closing the Door at Villanova Stadium

The most recent step in this journey was a hard-fought 15-12 victory over Villanova.

While the final score indicated a three-goal margin, the victory at Villanova Stadium was a battle of attrition until the final whistle. With just two minutes remaining and Rutgers clinging to a two-goal lead.

The senior Katie Buck rose to the occasion, securing her game-high 12th draw control to help RU run out the clock. The effort was punctuated by classmate Lily Dixon, who found the back of an open net in the closing seconds to secure the non-conference victory.

Defensively, Rutgers was relentless, forcing Villanova into 20 turnovers. Dixon and sophomore Bianca Chiarella led the way with two caused turnovers apiece. The hustle stats favored the Scarlet Knights as well, as they maintained a 17-12 edge in 50-50 opportunities. Buck anchored that effort with her 12 draw controls and a game-high four ground balls.

The Rutgers attack has been fueled by the emergence of sophomore Caroline Ling as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the region. Against Villanova, the Springboro, Ohio, native delivered a career-best performance, tallying seven points on five goals and two assists.

Ling currently ranks third in the Big Ten and 18th nationally with 15 goals, averaging 3.75 per game. Ling has produced multiple goals in all four starts this spring, including a career-high five against the Wildcats.

While Ling is the spearhead, the supporting cast is equally lethal. Hilary Elsner returned to her local roots, growing up minutes from the Villanova campus in Newtown, to match her career high with four goals. Meanwhile, rookie Kate Theofield has wasted no time making an impact, recording her second hat trick in just three outings.

The most electrifying moment of the young season, however, came from sophomore Delainey Sutley. During the win over Monmouth, Sutley netted a highlight-reel behind-the-back cleanup goal in the first quarter that earned her the No. 6 spot on Thursday’s SportsCenter Top 10 Plays. Sutley added three goals in that contest and sits fourth on the team with 11 points, with six goals and five assists.

Every time Lily Dixon touches the ball, history is in play. After contributing four points with two goals and two assists in the Villanova win, Dixon has reached 88 career assists. The Grasonville, Maryland, native is now just five assists away from eclipsing the program record of 92, currently held by Marin Hartshorn from 2019 to 2023.

Possession is the currency of lacrosse, and Katie Buck is currently one of the wealthiest players in the Big Ten. Buck ranks second in the conference with 7.50 draw controls per game. She has already secured eight or more draws in three different games this spring. That also includes her career-best 12 against the Wildcats.

Ranked Road Test at No. 14 Princeton

The Scarlet Knights' three-game win streak will face its ultimate test Wednesday at 7 p.m. Rutgers travels to Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium to face the Princeton Tigers women's lacrosse team. The game will stream on ESPN+.

The Tigers enter after falling to Loyola Greyhounds women's lacrosse, 14-10, in their season opener. Princeton was ranked No. 9 in last week’s IWLCA Coaches Poll after earning a No. 6 preseason national ranking.

Meg Morrisroe scored a team-high five goals in the opener, while Jami MacDonald tallied five points on three goals and two assists. Despite the 0-1 record, Princeton remains a top-tier threat, especially at home.

Historically, the Garden State rivalry has favored the Tigers, who lead the all-time series 15-4-1. Princeton has won the last four meetings, including a 20-8 victory on March 12, 2025, at SHI Stadium. In that matchup, then-junior Ava Chiarella recorded a hat trick, while then-sophomore Alex Popham added two goals.

Following the midweek battle in Princeton, the Scarlet Knights return home to host Hofstra Pride women's lacrosse on Feb. 28. The first draw from SHI Stadium is set for noon and will stream on Big Ten Plus.

