Rutger's Gymnastics Duo Earns Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch Recognition

As the 2026 collegiate gymnastics season draws closer, the Big Ten Conference has turned its attention to Piscataway. On Tuesday, the conference officially named graduate student Emily Leese and senior Gabrielle Dildy as Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch. That just places Rutgers firmly in the preseason spotlight. The recognition arrives as the Scarlet Knights prepare to open their season on January 4 at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Leese and Dildy represent the foundation of a veteran-led roster aiming to build on recent historic achievements. One gymnast enters the season riding postseason momentum. Meanwhile, the other returns after a year away from competition. This surely gives the Scarlet Knights a powerful combination of experience, resilience, and leadership.

Gabrielle Dildy Builds on Postseason Success

Gabrielle Dildy steps into her senior season as one of the most decorated gymnasts in program history. She was named Rutgers’ Most Valuable Gymnast for the second consecutive year and earned Big Ten Gymnast to Watch recognition for the second straight season. Her 2025 campaign showcased her ability to deliver under pressure, especially on the balance beam. Thats' where she became a trusted postseason performer.

Dildy played a crucial role in helping Rutgers qualify for the NCAA Regional Championships for the first time in 11 seasons. Her 9.850 score on beam at the Big Ten Championships proved pivotal in securing the team’s berth. She later advanced as an individual specialist on the beam to the NCAA Regional Championships.

At the Big Ten Championships, Dildy also led the Scarlet Knights with a 9.850 on floor and added a 9.800 on vault. Her career highs of 9.900 on vault, beam, and floor highlight her versatility across events. That consistency was recognized at the team banquet, where she received the Pom Pom Award, Stick Queen, the 9.9 Award, and the 100% Award.

Emily Leese Returns to the Lineup

While Dildy carried much of the load in 2025, Rutgers welcomes back a familiar leader in Emily Leese. After missing last season while rehabbing from injury, the two-time team captain returns with a resume that already places her among the program’s all-time greats.

Leese is a 2024 All-Big Ten Second Team honoree and holds the Rutgers program record on vault with a 9.925, achieved in both 2023 and 2024. She also qualified for the 2023 NCAA Regional Championships as an individual on vault. That just adds value to her postseason experience in the lineup. Her career highs include a 9.925 on floor and a 9.850 on beam.

Leese is a four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a three-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. And she is a WCGA Scholastic All-American, reinforcing her role as a leader. Together, Leese and Dildy symbolize the continued rise of Rutgers women’s gymnastics under the Big Ten spotlight.

The Scarlet Knights will officially open the 2026 season on January 4, hosting Temple and Brockport at the Rutgers Tri. With an NCAA Regional qualifier leading on beam and a record-holding vaulter returning to action, Rutgers enters the new season with momentum, confidence, and the full attention of the Big Ten.

