Rutgers Baseball Past Stony Brook to Claim Strong Midweek Home Opener Victory

The sounds of early spring baseball echoed across Piscataway this week as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team finally opened its home schedule at Bainton Field. Meanwhile, the late-winter chill still lingered in the air. And the Scarlet Knights delivered a performance that warmed up the home crowd. The team secured a 5–1 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves baseball team in a gritty midweek battle.

Rutgers Baseball Pitching Staff Dominates Early

The home opener was long overdue. Rutgers was originally scheduled to host Georgetown Hoyas baseball on Tuesday, March 3. However, poor weather conditions forced that matchup to be canceled. Rather than waiting for the next scheduled series, the athletic department quickly pivoted, adding Stony Brook to the schedule. And they ensured the Piscataway faithful would get their first look at the team at home.

The adjustment proved worthwhile. Behind strong pitching and a decisive late-inning offensive burst, Rutgers improved to 6–5 on the season while Stony Brook slipped to 1–9. What started as a tight contest eventually turned into a statement win for the Scarlet Knights.

If there was one theme that defined the afternoon, it was pitching depth. Head coach Steve Owens opted for a "Johnny Wholestaff" approach, cycling through multiple arms to keep Stony Brook’s offense guessing. The plan worked to perfection. Rutgers pitchers combined for eight scoreless innings while allowing just five hits all game.

Freshman Henry Radbill got the start and delivered his most promising outing yet in a Rutgers uniform. The young right-hander navigated early pressure in the first inning but settled down quickly. By the time his day ended, Radbill had tossed two scoreless innings, striking out two batters and allowing only a single hit.

Jordan Savinon followed with an equally important contribution. Rutgers wasted little time providing its young starter with some support. In the bottom of the first inning, the Scarlet Knights manufactured a run using smart situational baseball.

Junior center fielder Peyton Bonds got things going with a gritty infield single that forced the defense to hustle. Moments later, junior right fielder Chase Krewson followed with a "seeing-eye" single that slipped through the infield.

With runners positioned at the corners and no outs on the board, junior third baseman Charlie Meglio stepped into the batter’s box and delivered exactly what the moment required. His deep sacrifice fly allowed Bonds to tag and score easily, giving Rutgers an early 1–0 lead.

Stony Brook Responds but Rutgers Holds Firm

The early lead did not last long. In the third inning, senior Jason Masick took over pitching duties for Rutgers. That’s when Stony Brook’s Johnny Pilla stepped up and delivered a clutch two-out RBI single to right field.

Rutgers had a chance to preserve the lead, but the play unraveled at the plate. Senior catcher Matt Chatelle misplayed the incoming throw, and the ball rolled to the backstop, allowing the tying run to score and evening the game at 1–1.

For several innings afterward, both teams remained locked in a stalemate. Stony Brook starter Nicholas Rizzo, who had struggled mightily earlier in the season with 15 earned runs allowed in just two innings, surprisingly found his groove in Piscataway. Rizzo limited Rutgers to only three hits across four innings, frustrating the Scarlet Knights’ offense.

The tension reached its peak during the seventh inning when Stony Brook threatened to take the lead. Graduate student Zach Gleason allowed a walk and a single, placing two runners on base with no outs.

That’s when sophomore Andrew Rondini entered the game and delivered the biggest pitching moment of the afternoon. The Seawolves advanced the runners with a bunt, putting the go-ahead run only 90 feet away.

Rondini responded by striking out a batter and forcing a flyout from Pilla, escaping the jam and keeping the game tied. After Rutgers loaded the bases, Stony Brook pitcher Evan Kay committed a costly balk during a pickoff attempt at third base.

Senior designated hitter Trey Wells followed with the decisive blow. He launched a deep fly ball to center field that Nick Zampieron lost in the stadium lights. Moments later, Yomar Carreras added an RBI single, extending Rutgers’ advantage to 5–1.

With the home opener successfully secured, Rutgers now turns its attention to its first full home weekend series against the Bryant Bulldogs in Piscataway. Game one is scheduled for Friday, March 6, with first pitch set for 4:00 PM. Fans can follow the action on Big Ten Plus and 88.7 WRSU-FM as the Scarlet Knights continue building momentum on their home field.

