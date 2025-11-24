Rutgers Baseball Releases 2026 Schedule
The 2026 Rutgers baseball schedule has released and it features over 4 months of action on the college baseball diamond.
The Scarlet Knights will head down south for the first few weekends of the season, as they are set to take on the College of Charleston. The first game of the season is scheduled for Friday, February 13th, at 4 pm, with a double header coming the following day.
Rutgers second series of the season will be against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. That series will start on Friday, February 20th and end on Sunday, the 22nd. This is the first meeting between these two schools since the days of the Big East.
From February 27th until March 1st The Knights will take part in the Keith LeClair Classic, which is hosted by East Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina. Rutgers will play the hosts on Friday before taking on Western Carolina on Saturday and Troy on Sunday.
Rutgers will play host to their final four non-conference opponents as it will take on Georgetown on Tuesday, March 3rd, Bryant on March 6th-8th, Wagner on March 10th, and UPenn on March 11th.
The Knights will open up Big Ten play at home against Michigan State on March 13-15th. They will play at Illinois on March 20-22, against Michigan on March 27-29, at Indiana on April 3-5, against UCLA on April 10-12, at Penn State on April 17-19, against Ohio State on April 24- 26, at USC on May 1-3, against Maryland on May 8-10, and finishing up the regular season at Northwestern on May 14th-16th.
They will also play several non-conference weekday games throughout their Big Ten schedule, as they only take on Big Ten teams on the weekends. These games will be against Monmouth on March 17th, Delaware on March 24th, Hofstra on March 31st, at Seton Hall on April 7th, against Marist on April 14th, against Saint John's on April 21st, against UConn on April 28th, and against Rider on May 6th.
After barely reaching .500 in Big Ten play, the Knights will be looking to return to the Big Ten title series for the first time since 2022.
