Rutgers Baseball Travels to East Carolina for Keith LeClair Classic Tournament

The road to the Big Ten tournament often begins with early-season tests against national powerhouses. And talking about that, this weekend, Rutgers baseball’s appearance at the Keith LeClair Classic served it. Especially as an early measuring stick. Hosted by East Carolina University, the tournament offers the Scarlet Knights a high-profile stage to showcase their high-impact performance.

Early-Season Tests Shape Rutgers Scarlet Knights Baseball Identity

Rutgers opens the weekend on Friday afternoon with a marquee matchup against East Carolina. It will be a game that's available for fans to stream live on ESPN+. The gauntlet continues on Saturday with a noon tilt against Western Carolina.

Big weekend down south ⚾️



We've arrived in North Carolina and are ready for action at the Keith LeClair Classic!



🔗 https://t.co/MMXj7Nt4V2 pic.twitter.com/spaQQ51mOt — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) February 26, 2026

It will be followed by an 11:00 a.m. finale on Sunday against Troy. Saturday and Sunday’s contests will not be streamed. The weekend as a whole represents a pivotal opportunity for Head Coach Steve Owens to evaluate his team's resilience against a diverse array of regional talent.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball arrive looking to sharpen their execution after dropping two-of-three on the road at Virginia Tech last weekend. Rutgers opened the series with a dominant 16-1 victory before falling in extra innings on Saturday and suffering a narrow 4-3 defeat on Sunday.

Charlie Meglio continued to justify his Big Ten Player to Watch status by launching two home runs over the weekend. On the other hand, Ryan Jaros added his first homer of the season. On the mound, Joe Mazza contributed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief on Friday, and Andrew Rondini added three shutout frames on Sunday.

To understand the 2026 Scarlet Knights, one must revisit opening weekend at the College of Charleston. After an 8-3 loss in the season opener, Rutgers responded with three straight wins to take the four-game set.

Zack Konstantinovsky and Dallin Harrison each worked five innings in their Saturday starts to earn wins. Meanwhile, Chris Sand threw three scoreless innings of relief on Sunday to secure another victory.

Offensively, Peyton Bonds, Chase Krewson, Quinten Perilli, Charlie Meglio, and Trey Wells all homered during the series. Perilli and Bonds led the team with five RBIs apiece, showcasing the lineup’s depth and run-producing potential.

LHP Joe Mazza is the most experienced player on the roster, entering his fifth season after receiving a medical redshirt in 2025. He has appeared in 70 career games and logged 100 innings. Before missing the remainder of last season, Mazza posted a 3.86 ERA in seven appearances.

RHP Zack Konstantinovsky returns after missing the 2025 season due to injury. As a true freshman in 2024, he started the first eight weekends, striking out 37 batters in 34 innings while posting a 5.29 ERA. RHP Dallin Harrison, a transfer from San Diego, pitched in 24 games with four starts in 2025, compiling a 4.78 ERA across 37.2 innings.

Defensive Consistency and MLB Draft Pipeline Fuel Program Rise

The 2026 roster features 39 players, including 15 returners and 24 newcomers. Among the newcomers are 13 transfers and 11 true freshmen, representing the highest-ranked recruiting class in program history.

Per 64Analytics, Rutgers secured the top transfer portal class in the Big Ten, highlighted by 13 additions consisting of five pitchers and eight position players. Transfers Charlie Meglio and Chase Krewson were both named Big Ten Players to Watch.

Up the middle, Rutgers returns C Matt Chatelle, SS Yomar Carreras and CF Peyton Bonds. Bonds was named a Big Ten Player to Watch and ranked the No. 9 2026 MLB Draft Prospect in the conference by D1Baseball, while Carreras holds the No. 9 spot for the 2027 draft class.

The lineup also brings extensive collegiate experience. Chatelle and Wells combine for 243 games behind the plate. Jaros, Meglio, and Perilli combine for 288 games of infield experience. Krewson and Tristan Salinas provide veteran presence in the outfield.

The Scarlet Knights are one of only six programs nationally to post a .976 fielding percentage in each of the last four seasons, joining Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Oregon, and Vanderbilt. During that span, shortstops Danny DiGeorgio and Josh Kuroda-Grauer earned All-America honors. And they were also finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, presented annually to the nation’s top shortstop.

As Steve Owens enters his seventh season, the program’s upward trajectory remains evident. Rutgers is the only Big Ten team to produce a top-three-round MLB Draft pick in each of the last three seasons.

Trevor Cohen was selected in 2025 in Round 3 by the Giants. Josh Kuroda-Grauer went in 2024 in Round 3 to the Athletics. Ryan Lasko was taken in 2023 in Round 2 by the Athletics. Since 2021, 16 Scarlet Knights have either been drafted or signed by MLB organizations.

More from Rutgers on SI