Rutgers’ Colin Kurdyla Earns First Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Award

The landscape of collegiate lacrosse has a new focal point in Piscataway. Well, it's mainly because Colin Kurdyla cements his status as one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the country. Following a pair of dominant, record-breaking performances, the Rutgers attackman has officially been named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. This conference honor comes on the heels of massive national recognition. With that, Kurdyla was also selected as the Division I National Player of the Week by multiple major publications.

Colin Kurdyla Earns Names After Historic Performances

While Kurdyla is no stranger to the podium, this particular award marks his first-ever Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor. It is the third weekly conference award of his career, adding to a pair of Freshman of the Week selections he earned back in 2024.

B1G Player of the Week honors for Colin Kurdyla!



After 20 points in wins over St. John's and Bellarmine, Kurdyla earns his first Big Ten Offensive POW award this season



RU now has 5 Big Ten weekly awards this season across the 4 different awards



📰: https://t.co/hByZAK06ws pic.twitter.com/IcCWIqUO8T — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) March 17, 2026

Kurdyla stands as the first Scarlet Knight to claim the offensive title this season. He joins an elite group of Rutgers teammates who have been recognized by the Big Ten in 2026. That includes defensive standouts Dylan Groff and Joe Juengerkes, freshman Dylan Finder, and specialist Cardin Stoller. His ascent to the top of the conference rankings underscores a season where the Bridgewater, N.J. native has transitioned from a promising young talent into a bona fide national star.

The award is the result of a statistical explosion that left opposing defenses searching for answers. Over the course of two games against St. John’s and Bellarmine, Kurdyla racked up a combined eight goals and 12 assists, totaling an incredible 20 points in a single week. At St. John’s, in a statement road win, Kurdyla was unstoppable, tallying four goals and a career-high seven assists.

Against Bellarmine, he followed that up by leading Rutgers to a commanding 21-8 victory on Saturday, once again delivering four goals and five assists. The consistency between the two outings showcased not just a hot streak but also a player operating at complete control of the game.

Let's Talk About His Historic Numbers, Season Impact, and Rutgers Momentum

Kurdyla’s 11-point outburst against St. John’s was more than just a personal milestone. It marked the first 11-point game for a Rutgers player since 1993 and tied him for the fourth-most points in a single game in program history. His seven assists in that same contest were the most by a Scarlet Knight since 1997, ranking sixth all-time.

He also became the first player in program history to record nine or more points in a game twice in the same season. In doing so, Kurdyla joined an exclusive group of just four Rutgers players to achieve multiple nine-point games across a career. Those performances helped push him past the 100-career-point mark, a significant achievement for a junior attacker.

This season, Kurdyla is playing the best lacrosse of his career. He has already established new personal bests in assists with 22 and total points with 45. He currently leads the Big Ten in both points per game and assists per game, making him the clear engine behind Rutgers’ offensive success.

His leadership has been instrumental in the team’s 7-2 start. By creating opportunities for teammates while remaining a constant scoring threat himself, Kurdyla has helped shape a balanced and unpredictable attack.

The 2026 season has also brought a steady stream of recognition. Before conference play even began, he was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List and earned Preseason All-American honors.

His resume has only grown stronger, now including National Player of the Week recognition from USA Lacrosse Magazine and The Lacrosse Network. It's a spot on the USILA Team of the Week and now the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award.

Kurdyla’s rise did not happen overnight. In 2025, he led Rutgers with 27 goals and 40 points, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors. As a true freshman in 2024, he started the final 11 games of the season and tied for second on the team with 20 goals, immediately proving he belonged at the Division I level.

His roots trace back to Bridgewater-Raritan High School. That's where he built a legendary résumé, finishing second all-time in points and earning All-American honors twice. The tradition of awarding the number 8 jersey to the program’s top player served as an early indicator of the impact he would go on to have.

All eyes now shift to Saturday, March 21, when No. 17 Rutgers hosts No. 7 Ohio State at SHI Stadium for Military Appreciation Day.

More from Rutgers on SI