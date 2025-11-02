Rutgers’ Dylan Shawver and Lenny Pinto Stand Out in 2025 NWCA All-Star Classic
Dylan Shawver and Lenny Pinto proudly carried the Rutgers banner at the 2025 NWCA All-Star Classic. It was presented by Nike Wrestling on Saturday, November 1. The annual showcase was hosted at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The event gathered the nation’s best collegiate folkstyle wrestlers and offered fans a first glimpse of the upcoming season. For Rutgers, it was a night to measure up against the sport’s elite and set the tone for the battles ahead.
Rutgers Duo Take the Mat Against Top-Tier Competition
This year’s All-Star Classic was stacked with talent, featuring two reigning NCAA champions and ten returning Division I All-Americans. For the No. 15-ranked Scarlet Knights, two wrestlers were selected. They were Shawver at 133 pounds and Pinto at 174. It also meant both athletes were immediately thrust into high-pressure matchups against some of the toughest opponents in the country.
In front of a roaring home crowd, No. 8-ranked Lenny Pinto squared off against Cornell’s No. 3-ranked Simon Ruiz in a rematch of last season’s NCAA Blood Round. Pinto wasted no time showing his offensive firepower. He scored two early takedowns to take a 6-2 lead in the first period.
Ruiz, though, displayed why he’s among the nation’s best. He capitalized on a rideout and two near-fall points in the second period before sealing the 9-6 decision win with a late takedown in the final frame. Despite the loss, Pinto’s aggressive start and dynamic style proved he’s ready to challenge for a deep postseason run.
Rutgers' Wrestlers are Building Momentum for the Season Ahead
Next up was No. 7-ranked Dylan Shawver, who took on reigning NCAA Champion Lucas Byrd of Illinois, the No. 1 wrestler in the nation at 133 pounds. Shawver came out disciplined and composed, neutralizing Byrd’s attacks through the first period to keep the score level.
In the second, Shawver broke the deadlock with an escape point, briefly taking control before Byrd’s championship experience took over. Byrd countered with a quick takedown and near fall to pull ahead, ultimately securing a 7-1 decision win.
According to the official FloWrestling rankings, these bouts represented some of the highest-level matchups in collegiate wrestling. They are Ruiz (No. 3) versus Pinto (No. 8) and Byrd (No. 1) versus Shawver (No. 7).
Their performances at the NWCA All-Star Classic served as the perfect prelude to what could be a breakout year for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers officially begins its 2025–26 campaign on Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena, hosting Bloomsburg, Centenary, and Gardner-Webb in a tri-meet to kick off the season.
