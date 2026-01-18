Rutgers Field Hockey Alum Lucy Bannatyne Earns Team New Zealand Selection

The global reach of Rutgers field hockey continues to grow, and Lucy Bannatyne is the latest example of that expanding influence. The former Scarlet Knight standout has officially been selected for the Team New Zealand A squad. She earned a prestigious international opportunity that marks a major step in her post-collegiate career. Bannatyne’s selection places her among the top players in New Zealand’s national system.

Women’s Summer of Rutgers Hockey Takes Center Stage

Bannatyne will compete in the upcoming Women’s Summer of Hockey event, one of New Zealand’s premier international development showcases. She is one of 20 elite athletes named to the New Zealand A roster for the tournament. This will be held in Dunedin at the Alexander McMillan Hockey Centre.

#RUFH alumn Lucy Bannatyne was selected to play with Team New Zealand! 🇳🇿



Bannatyne will play with the New Zealand A squad in an event against the United States, Japan, and the Vantage Black Sticks



📰: https://t.co/HQbDWSLFdu pic.twitter.com/hdpC0IaDSQ — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) January 16, 2026

The event runs from Wednesday, January 21, through Sunday, January 25, and features a four-team international field that includes Team New Zealand A, the United States, Japan, and the Vantage Black Sticks, New Zealand’s senior national team. The competition follows a round-robin format across Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, with the championship match and third-place game scheduled for Sunday, January 25.

For Bannatyne, the tournament provides a valuable opportunity to compete against top-tier international opponents while continuing her progression within New Zealand’s national program.

Bannatyne’s call-up is part of a larger trend that highlights Rutgers’ expanding impact on the global field hockey stage. She joins a growing list of Scarlet Knight alumni competing internationally, including Sofia Walia, who was recently named to a Team Canada roster, and Katie Larmour, a longtime contributor for Team Ireland.

Bannatyne spent four seasons at Rutgers from 2021 through 2024, establishing herself as a versatile and dependable presence in both midfield and forward roles. Over the course of her career, she appeared in 75 games and earned 69 starts, producing 13 goals and 11 assists while also scoring four game-winning goals.

Her impact was especially evident in postseason play. Bannatyne scored in Rutgers’ NCAA Tournament win over Delaware in 2021 and later delivered an assist against Harvard during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Those performances highlighted her ability to rise to the occasion in high-pressure moments on the national stage.

Breakout Moments That Defined Her Journey

Beyond her on-field contributions, Bannatyne consistently excelled in the classroom. She was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2024 and 2025, and a two-time NFHCA National Academic Squad honoree. Her academic resume mirrors the discipline and commitment that defined her playing career at Rutgers.

Bannatyne made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2021, scoring eight goals and becoming the first Rutgers freshman to reach that mark since the program joined the Big Ten Conference. By her junior season in 2023, she had grown into a trusted veteran and earned Big Ten All-Tournament Team honors after scoring a crucial semifinal goal against Maryland.

In her final season in 2024, Bannatyne started all 17 games and recorded key assists in ranked wins. That included a victory over No. 7 Iowa.

More from Rutgers on SI