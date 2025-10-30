Rutgers Field Hockey Faces Penn State in Regular Season Finale
No. 18 Rutgers field hockey is gearing up for one of its most critical matchups of the season. They travel to Penn State this Friday for a 5 p.m. showdown on B1G+. This regular season finale carries major postseason implications. The Scarlet Knights look to punch their ticket to the Big Ten Tournament and end the regular campaign on a high note.
Rutgers Field Hockey Team Chasing Momentum
Rutgers enters the matchup with an 8-8 overall record, looking to rebound after dropping four of its last five games. The Scarlet Knights’ offensive spark has come from junior Olivia Fraticelli. She led the team with nine goals this season. That total marks the second-most by any Scarlet Knight over the last seven seasons, behind only Guillermina Causarano’s 12-goal mark from 2023.
Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Emily Nicholls has also been a major bright spot. She’s posted an impressive 79.0% save percentage and a 1.59 goals-against average while leading the Big Ten with 94 total saves.
Nationally, Nicholls ranks 12th in save percentage and third in the conference. She’s the first Rutgers goalkeeper to reach 90 saves in a single season since Shevaun Hayes stopped 103 shots back in 2014-15.
Challenging Path Through Ranked Opponents
Rutgers’ current No. 18 ranking in both the RPI and the NFHCA Coaches Poll is a reflection of the team’s perseverance through one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Scarlet Knights have faced the sixth-hardest schedule in the nation and the most difficult within the Big Ten, with nine of their opponents ranked in the top 25 this season.
Against those ranked foes ranging from No. 3 to No. 21 in this week’s RPI, Rutgers holds a 1-8 record, highlighted by a statement win over No. 13 UConn. The team also secured a solid victory over Indiana, ranked No. 17 in the current coaches' poll.
The Big Ten Tournament picture will officially be set after Friday’s games. Seven of the nine teams qualify for the postseason, and Rutgers controls its destiny heading into the weekend. A win over Penn State would guarantee a spot, eliminating both the Nittany Lions and Michigan State from contention. However, a loss would force Rutgers into tiebreaker territory.
Rutgers wrapped up last season 8-9 overall with a No. 14 RPI, the highest of any team left out of the NCAA Tournament. That campaign featured eight games against NCAA qualifiers and ten against RPI top-20 opponents, proving the program’s commitment to elite competition.
Over the past four seasons, the Scarlet Knights have won 55 of their last 86 games. That also includes signature victories over top-ranked teams like No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 Iowa, and No. 17 Penn State.
