Rutgers Field Hockey Places 10 Student-Athletes on NFHCA Academic Squad

Success at Rutgers University is not limited to game days and highlight reels. This week, the Scarlet Knights proved once again that their excellence stretches far beyond the turf. Wondering how they did that? Well, Rutgers field hockey placed 10 student-athletes on the 2026 National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Squad.

Star Athletes of Rutgers Field Hockey Are Setting the Tone on the Field

The prestigious honor recognizes undergraduate student-athletes. The ones who maintained a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher through the first semester of the current academic year. With that, the ones who are nominated by their NFHCA member coach are also on the list.

10 from #RUFH were recognized on the @NFHCA National Academic Squad!



These Scarlet Knights earned the academic honor for holding a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher through the fall semester



📰: https://t.co/dhfsAcPbID pic.twitter.com/pQNKcAmWaP — Rutgers Field Hockey (@RUFieldHockey) February 11, 2026

Of the 10 honorees, six are repeat selections who have consistently upheld high academic standards. On the other hand, the four freshmen earned the recognition for the first time.

Leading the way is senior goalkeeper Erica Babitts, who secured her fourth selection to the National Academic Squad. Babitts has established herself as one of the program’s academic standard-bearers. She added this distinction to a resume. And that also includes Chi Alpha Sigma induction, multiple Academic All-Big Ten honors, and recognition as a 2024 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

On the field, Babitts appeared in three games this past season. She played the final quarter of the season-opening win over Wagner, making one save, and also saw action in victories over Columbia and Michigan State. Her connection to Rutgers runs deep. Her sister, Kassidy Shetler, played five seasons for the Scarlet Knights from 2017 to 2021, making Erica part of the fifth pair of sisters to compete under head coach Meredith Civico.

Ashley Arnold is a transfer from Wake Forest University. She made an immediate impact in Piscataway. A 2025 Academic All-Big Ten selection, 2025 NFHCA National Scholar of Distinction, and 2025 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar. Arnold started 16 of 18 games in 2025, playing midfield and forward, and finished with 2 assists.

Natalie Arnold has also been a steady presence in the program’s culture. A Chi Alpha Sigma inductee and 2024 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, she played in 16 games with five starts at back in 2025. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times from 2023 to 2025.

Anna Cogdell has emerged as one of the most dynamic young players in the conference. A 2025 Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch and 2025 NFHCA Collegiate Watch List selection, she followed a standout 2024 campaign. That also earned her All-Big Ten Freshman Team honors, as she started all 18 games in 2025. Cogdell recorded one goal and five assists, finishing second on the team in assists while earning her third consecutive NFHCA academic selection.

Maddie Kidd, who joined Rutgers after her first collegiate season at Sacred Heart University, has flourished with the Scarlet Knights. A 2025 Academic All-Big Ten selection and 2025 NFHCA Collegiate Watch List honoree, Kidd appeared in 17 games in 2025, tallying two goals and one assist.

Rounding out the veteran group is defensive anchor Olivia Beattie, who earned her second National Academic Squad selection. The 2025 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award recipient and 2025 Big Ten Distinguished Scholar started all 18 games at back this season.

Freshmen Continue the Academic Tradition

Olivia de Zwaan, a Dutch forward, played in all 18 games with 15 starts and ranked third on the team with six goals. She scored her first collegiate goal in the season opener against Wagner and earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors on November 3, 2025.

Camryn Johnson arrived as a MAX Field Hockey Top 150 recruit in the Class of 2025. Her decorated high school resume. That includes recognition as an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction and Player to Watch in 2023. She did not see game action during the 2025 season.

Krista Lilienthal brought a remarkable high school resume as a two-time All-American and her school’s career record holder in goals, assists, and points. She also carries a Rutgers family connection, as her great-uncle Tony Hoeflinger played football at the university.

Lyla Rehill scored 88 goals in high school and earned two All-State selections. That made 14 appearances off the bench in 2025 and netted her first collegiate goal in the season opener against Wagner.

With six multi-year recipients and four first-time selections, Rutgers field hockey continues to demonstrate that success in Piscataway is about more than wins and losses. It is about discipline, balance, and the ability to compete at a high level while thriving in the classroom.

