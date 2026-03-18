Rutgers Freshman Kate Theofield Earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors

The future of Rutgers women’s lacrosse arrived spectacularly this week as freshman standout Kate Theofield was officially named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The rookie attacker garnered the conference’s attention after a prolific stretch against some of the nation’s most formidable programs, proving she belongs on the big stage.

Rutgers Freshman Kate Theofield Earns Big Ten Freshman Award

Theofield’s recognition comes on the heels of a dominant nine-point week where she went toe-to-toe with Top 15 opponents. Her ability to navigate elite defenses has made her one of the most exciting young players to watch in the Big Ten this season.

Theofield is the first Rutgers student-athlete to earn a weekly conference honor during the 2026 season. She is also the first Scarlet Knight to be named Freshman of the Week since Delainey Sutley took home the hardware last spring.

Hailing from Smithtown, New York, Theofield has quickly integrated into the starting rotation. Her 23 goals through the first half of her debut season rank her eighth overall in the Big Ten. It's surely an impressive feat for a first-year player competing in one of the most physical conferences in the country.

Theofield’s path to the award was paved by her clinical finishing against No. 12 Stony Brook and No. 8 Johns Hopkins. Across those two ranked matchups, she combined for nine total points, showcasing a versatility that keeps defenders guessing.

While she netted two vital goals during the midweek clash with the Seawolves, it was her performance in the Big Ten opener that truly set the lacrosse world on fire. Her efficiency in high-pressure situations has rapidly elevated her importance within the Rutgers offensive scheme.

On Sunday at SHI Stadium, Theofield delivered a performance that felt like a true arrival moment. Facing a Top 10 Johns Hopkins defense, she erupted for a season-high seven points, finishing with six goals and an assist.

The highlight of the afternoon, and arguably the season so far, came on her final goal. With confidence and flair, she executed a behind-the-back finish that earned her a spot on the SportsCenter Top 10. It was not a one-off moment either.

Let's Look at Game Impact and What’s Next for Rutgers

The contest itself was a gritty, back-and-forth battle. Rutgers found itself trailing 3-0 early, but Theofield helped ignite the comeback. She scored three straight goals during a 5-0 second-quarter run, pushing the Scarlet Knights into the lead and shifting the momentum.

She added another key goal in the third quarter to briefly reclaim the lead for Rutgers. Even as Johns Hopkins closed the game with a decisive 6-2 run to secure a 15-12 victory, Theofield’s sixth goal kept Rutgers within striking distance deep into the contest.

While the freshman commanded the spotlight, several veteran teammates also reached significant milestones in the same game. Lily Dixon became the first player in program history to reach 100 career assists, contributing four helpers in the effort.

Katie Buck delivered a dominant performance in the draw circle, resetting her own single-game program record with 15 draw controls. Caroline Ling matched Theofield’s seven-point output, tallying three goals and four assists to keep the offense firing.

Since her debut against No. 21 Army, where she scored twice, she has consistently produced against a variety of opponents. She posted five points against Delaware with three goals and two assists. She followed that with another five-point outing at Villanova, again recording three goals and two assists. Against Hofstra, she added four goals, continuing to show her scoring touch.

Her officially recorded career highs highlight her all-around game. She has reached five points in a game at Villanova, scored four goals against Hofstra, dished out two assists in multiple games, and contributed ground balls and caused turnovers as well.

At Smithtown, Theofield was a decorated multi-sport athlete, earning USA Lacrosse High School All-American honors and first-team All-Long Island recognition. She led her team to back-to-back league titles in 2024 and 2025, building a winning pedigree before arriving at Rutgers.

Despite the loss to Johns Hopkins, Rutgers showed it can compete with the nation’s best. The Scarlet Knights outshot the Blue Jays 30-28 and controlled the draw 19-10, indicators of a team capable of challenging top-tier opponents.

Now sitting at 5-4, Rutgers turns its attention to another key test. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Columbus to face No. 25 Ohio State this Thursday at 6 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

More from Rutgers on SI