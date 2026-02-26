Rutgers Goalie Cardin Stoller Named to USILA Team of the Week After Villanova Game

In the high-stakes world of Division I lacrosse, one goal can mean everything. For the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, that razor-thin margin turned into celebration instead of heartbreak last Saturday. And at the center of it all stood redshirt junior goalkeeper Cardin Stoller.

Rutgers' Cardin Stoller Earns Week Honors After Villanova Victory

In a gritty 8-7 victory over the Villanova Wildcats, Stoller delivered a performance that was equal parts poise and power. He stopped 14 shots and anchored a defensive unit that accomplished something close to unthinkable. He held Villanova to just one goal over the final 42 minutes of game time. That lockdown stretch flipped the script and preserved the one-goal win.

Stoller was named to the USILA Team of the Week, adding another national honor to his growing resume. The recognition followed his selection as Big Ten Specialist of the Week and marked his third career placement on the USILA Team of the Week. For a goalkeeper already regarded as one of the best in the conference, the Villanova game only reinforced that reputation.

The Rutgers goalie’s 14-save clinic against Villanova was more than just a stat line. It was the backbone of an 8-7 victory that demanded discipline and resilience. With the Wildcats pressing and momentum hanging in the balance, Stoller’s steady hands and sharp angles made the difference.

Through five contests in the 2026 season, his numbers paint a clear picture of dominance. Stoller has recorded 58 total saves. He ranks first in the Big Ten in saves per game, second in save percentage, and third in goals-against average. His save percentage sits at 57.4 percent, while his goals-against average is 8.91.

For those following college lacrosse closely, the recent accolades are hardly surprising. Stoller entered the season already decorated and widely respected.

He was named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List, the equivalent of the Heisman Trophy in lacrosse. That recognition alone placed him among the sport’s elite before the first whistle of the year.

His preseason honors stacked up quickly. He earned 2026 Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American Third Team recognition. He received 2026 USA Lacrosse Preseason All-American Honorable Mention status. He was listed as a 2026 Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch. He also came in at No. 49 on the Inside Lacrosse Preseason Top 50 Players list.

Last season, Stoller started all 16 games and logged 942 of a possible 960 minutes in goal. He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and was named ECAC Defensive Player of the Year. His stat line was elite. He totaled 182 saves.

The athlete ranked seventh nationally in goals-against average at 8.85 and 12th in save percentage at 56.7 percent. He recorded 12 double-digit save games, including five performances with at least 14 stops.

One of his defining performances came in an 8-6 win over No. 2 Maryland. In that game, he made 14 saves, collected four ground balls, caused a turnover, and even scored a goal. That outing earned him Big Ten Specialist of the Week, USA Lacrosse Magazine Player of the Week, The Lacrosse Network Player of the Week, and USILA Team of the Week honors.

He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors, was named a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, and received both the William Miller Trophy and the Werblin Award.

From Freshman Standout to Defensive Anchor

Stoller’s foundation was laid in 2024 when he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He collected Freshman of the Week honors four times and Specialist of the Week twice. He was also named the 2024 Rutgers Athletics Male Freshman of the Year.

In 14 starts during that freshman season, he totaled 173 saves with a 54.1 percent save percentage and an 11.24 goals-against average. He delivered two 19-save performances, one against UMass and another at Michigan. Nationally, he ranked 17th in save percentage.

Before Rutgers, his path began in Owings Mills, Maryland. He redshirted in 2023 after arriving as an Under Armour and Nike All-American. He was ranked No. 36 on the Inside Lacrosse Top-100 list of incoming freshmen.

At the high school level, he was a 2021 MIAA Champion and Championship Defensive MVP. He also captained his high school soccer team. He is the son of Jeffrey Stoller and Felice Goldbloom and has an older sister, Makena.

Now, with Stoller anchoring the defense, Rutgers looks ahead. The Scarlet Knights will host the Hofstra Pride at 3 p.m. on Saturday at SHI Stadium for Youth Lacrosse Day, closing out a critical three-game homestand.

