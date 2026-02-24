Rutgers Golf's Grace Lu Shoots 9-Under, Finishes Sixth at Westbrook Invitational

The desert sun in Peoria, Arizona, couldn’t have provided a better stage for a career-defining performance. At the Westbrook Invitational, Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's golf graduate senior Grace Lu turned in a masterclass of precision.

And with consistency, she fired a 9-under-par 207 across three rounds (67-70-70) to claim a tie for sixth in a stacked field of 82 competitors. For Lu, this marks her third top-10 finish of the season. And if that was all, she also solidified her position as one of the Big Ten’s premier golfers.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Final Round Focus on Closing with Authority

Monday’s final round was all about focus and poise, and Lu delivered in spades. With sunny skies and light winds, she carded a 2-under-par 70. She was also highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole and three birdies elsewhere on the course.

The golfer's front nine set the tone, and she maintained momentum to finish with a professional. And with that, she also controlled the round that cemented her place among the tournament’s elite. After opening with a career-low 67 on Sunday, and following up with a 70 on Monday.

Lu’s impressive performance started on opening day. It was when she shot a 5-under-par 67, and that's the lowest round of her collegiate career. Her card featured five birdies and 11 pars, putting her in a prime position for the rest of the tournament.

Round two brought another 2-under-par 70 with five more birdies, leaving her at 7-under heading into the final day. Rutgers collectively stayed in the hunt as well, opening the invitational with a team score of 6-under-par 282, keeping the Scarlet Knights within striking distance of the top of the leaderboard after the first two rounds.

The Scarlet Knights showed they can compete with nationally ranked programs. Rutgers finished tied with UNLV for seventh place at 14-under-par 850 (282-280-288). Well, they are a strong team showing against a deep field.

Leading the way at the top of the leaderboard was No. 35 Missouri. They captured the team title with a 37-under-par total. It was followed by No. 23 Arizona at 35-under and No. 26 Kansas State in third at 27-under. The individual crown went to Kansas State’s Noa van Beek, who shot a 14-under-par 202 (64-71-67) to win the invitational.

Supporting Contributors That Created Depth Behind Lu

While Lu grabbed the headlines, Rutgers’ depth was a key factor. Sophomore Joline Truong tied for 21st at 4-under-par 212. She also highlighted her career-low 67 in round two and six birdies in the final round.

Junior Krystal Li tied for 40th at 1-under-par 215. On the other hand, sophomore Judy Amano made waves with two eagles in the final round, totaling three for the tournament. Together, Lu, Li, Truong, and Amano combined for ten rounds of even- or under-par golf. Rounding out team scoring, rookie Elizabeth Ryu tied for 67th, and junior Emily James tied for 77th as an individual competitor.

Grace Lu’s Westbrook performance adds another highlight to an already decorated Rutgers career. Named a Big Ten Golfer to Watch for Fall 2025 and recognized as the New Jersey Women’s Player of the Year. Lu has consistently led the Scarlet Knights with a 72.10 adjusted scoring average.

Her resume now includes a sixth-place finish at the Route 66 Invitational. It was a top-20 finish at the 2025 Big Ten Championship and a third-place finish at the Rutgers Invitational. Whether leading the team at the City of Oaks Collegiate or competing at national-level events, Lu has proven she can deliver under pressure.

Lu’s journey began at William & Mary, where she posted a 76.41 average. And as a freshman, she was the third-best in program history. She also shot a 4-under-par 68 at the CAA Championship, the best round by a Tribe player in event history. After redshirting her sophomore season, and earning multiple academic honors. That includes the Provost Award. And then she transferred to Rutgers to finish her collegiate career at the highest competitive level.

Off the course, Lu’s accomplishments extend far beyond golf. She was the 2019 NJSGA Junior Girls Champion. She was also qualified for the 2022 USGA Four-Ball with her sister Claire. And if that wasn't enough, she was a four-year varsity golfer and Scholar-Athlete Award recipient at Wardlaw+Hartridge. That's where she also served as co-captain in golf and swimming. In addition to her athletic success, Lu is an accomplished pianist.

The Scarlet Knights now set their sights on the City of Oaks Collegiate in Raleigh, North Carolina, hosted by NC State from March 22 to 24.

