Rutgers Gymnastics Faces Washington in Friday Night Big Ten Road Test

The Rutgers gymnastics team heads west this week for a significant early-season challenge. They are traveling to Seattle for a Friday night showdown with the Washington Huskies. The meet is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. and marks Rutgers’ first Big Ten road contest of the 2026 season.

Why This Road Meet Matters for Rutgers Gymnastics Peeps

It also renews a matchup that is quickly becoming familiar. It is because the Scarlet Knights and Huskies meet for the second straight year after Rutgers edged Washington 194.550 to 194.050 last season.

Off to the Emerald City! 🌲



Ready for our Big Ten road debut against Washington tomorrow night!



🔗 https://t.co/ZGW7lL221F pic.twitter.com/EwUUnwA4Gp — Rutgers Gymnastics (@RUGymnastics) January 22, 2026

That narrow victory set the tone for what has become an intriguing cross-country matchup. And Friday night presents another opportunity for Rutgers to measure itself against a strong Big Ten opponent away from home.

This meet carries added importance for a Rutgers program that continues to build on one of the most successful seasons in its history. The Scarlet Knights enter 2026 with confidence following a 2025 campaign that ended with a return to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2014.

Experience is a major strength for Rutgers. Seventeen of the 20 gymnasts on the roster return from last year’s NCAA Championship team. That group includes the top scorers from every event at both the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Regionals. It just gives the Scarlet Knights a level of continuity and composure that often shows up in road environments.

The Scarlet Knights opened the 2026 season with a program-record score for a season opener, posting a 195.400 in a tri-meet win over Temple and Brockport.

Where Rutgers Stands Nationally

Entering the Washington meet, Rutgers is ranked No. 36 nationally in average team score. The bars lineup has been particularly strong, ranking No. 24 in the country. Individually, senior captain Gabrielle Dildy sits at No. 25 nationally in the all-around.

Dildy and graduate student Emily Leese have emerged as early-season anchors and were both named Big Ten Gymnasts to Watch entering the year. Dildy opened her all-around campaign at the Rutgers Tri with scores of 9.800 or higher on all four events. She was highlighted by a 9.900 on the floor to win the all-around with a 39.325.

Leese has made an immediate impact after missing the 2025 season due to injury. She won the Rutgers Tri on vault with a 9.900 and followed it by winning the Ball State Tri on floor with another 9.900. Leese holds the program record on vault at 9.925 and brings an impressive academic resume.

Rutgers has also benefited from key early debuts. Sophomore Campbell Earley opened bars at the Rutgers Tri with a 9.800, freshman Vivienne Larsen made her collegiate debut on vault with a 9.450, and sophomore Rachel Beaulieu debuted on beam against Ohio State.

Leading the program is head coach Anastasia Candia, who officially took over this season after guiding last year’s NCAA run as acting head coach. A 2016 Rutgers alum, Candia leads an all-Rutgers staff and was named WCGA Region 3 Head Coach of the Year following the 2025 season.

More from Rutgers on SI