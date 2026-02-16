Rutgers Gymnastics Hits Season Highs in Strong Showing Against No. 22 Iowa

On Saturday, February 14, 2026, the Scarlet Knights lit up Jersey Mike’s Arena with a performance that blended polish and confidence. Competing against No. 22 Iowa, Rutgers delivered season-best scores in three of four events. And with that, they posted a massive 195.700 team total. Iowa secured the dual-meet victory with a 196.725. However, Rutgers walked away with proof that this surge is real.

Rutgers' Gabrielle Dildy Delivers a Career-Defining Performance

This was not a one-night spark. It followed a ranked victory over No. 24 Maryland, where Rutgers recorded a season-high 196.125. Under the bright lights in Piscataway, the "New Era on the Banks" continued its climb into the national conversation.

If there was one name echoing through Jersey Mike’s Arena, it was Gabrielle Dildy.

The senior captain produced a performance that will live in Rutgers history. Dildy posted a career-high 39.475 in the all-around, the sixth-highest all-around score in program history. Currently ranked No. 38 nationally in the all-around, she raised the bar once again.

Her afternoon peaked with a breathtaking 9.950 on floor. That's the highest score on any event by a Rutgers gymnast this season. It surpassed the 9.925 she earned just one week earlier on the same event.

Dildy’s all-around breakdown showcased remarkable consistency. She scored 9.825 on vault and posted a career-high 9.900 on bars. The gymnasts also delivered a 9.800-plus performance on beam. If all that wasn't enough, she also capped it all with that electric 9.950 on the floor.

The Scarlet Knights posted a season-high 49.275 on floor. The team energized the home crowd and closed the meet with authority. Dildy’s score earned first place in the event. Delaney Adrian matched her career high with a 9.875, and Elliot Goldsmith added a strong 9.850.

The floor lineup looked confident, connected, and composed. It was not just about big landings. It was about rhythm and belief. Rutgers opened the meet with a season-high 49.100 on vault.

Graduate student captain Emily Leese led the charge with a 9.875, finishing second out of 12 competitors. Rachael Riley contributed a steady 9.800. From the first rotation, the Scarlet Knights established that this would not be a passive performance. They attacked.

Uneven Bars Pretty Much Shows Precision Under Pressure

Rutgers carried that momentum to the bars. That's where the team recorded another season high with a 48.975. Donna Uhlenberg posted a season-best 9.750. Campbell Earley tied her career high with a 9.800. Dildy shone again with a career-high 9.900, earning first place out of 12 gymnasts. Reagan Schenkel tied her career high with a 9.850.

Emily Leese’s presence continues to make a difference. The graduate student captain returned to competition this season for the first time since 2024. Earlier in the year, she won vault with a 9.900. She also contributed to team victories on beam and floor, including a 9.825 on floor.

Against Iowa, her 9.875 on vault and 9.825 on floor reinforced her importance in the lineup. Leese’s experience and calm demeanor provide stability in high-pressure moments. Rutgers currently ranks No. 40 nationally in average team score and No. 34 nationally on vault.

These rankings reflect a program that is no longer just participating. It is competing. Talking about the head coach, Anastasia Candia, she is entering her first season at the helm. She is there after serving as the acting head coach last year. In that role, she led Rutgers to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade.

Candia brings more than ten years of experience with the program, including time as a student-athlete, assistant coach, and acting head coach. The steady development of gymnasts such as Vivienne Larsen and Campbell Earley reflects the culture she has cultivated during this new era on the Banks. Across the board, Rutgers' coach, along with her team, has time and again demonstrated depth and balance.

Now, the focus shifts to a major test. It is because Rutgers will travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 9 Michigan next Saturday at 4 p.m. The matchup presents one of the toughest challenges on the schedule.

If Saturday’s performance against Iowa is any indication, Rutgers gymnastics is not just rising. It is ready.

