Rutgers Gymnastics Shines on the Road with Season-Best Win at Maryland

On Saturday night, Rutgers gymnastics didn’t just meet that challenge. It delivered one of the most impressive performances in recent program history. Competing inside Maryland’s home arena, the Scarlet Knights posted a season-high team score of 196.175. The team did it to upset No. 24 Maryland and secure a statement road victory.

Gabrielle Dildy From the Rutger's Beam Powers a Historic All-Around Night

The Scarlet Knights set or tied season-high scores on all four events and finished the night winning by more than half a point. From the opening rotation to the final salute, Rutgers looked poised, aggressive, and in control. The ladies showed that they were peaking at exactly the right time in the season.

About last night ⤵️



🔥 Highest-ranked Big Ten win since 2019

⚔️ No. 13 all-time team score

🔥 Tied or set season high in all four events



🗞️ https://t.co/EUktc8rSgF pic.twitter.com/aNPprLjfHV — Rutgers Gymnastics (@RUGymnastics) February 8, 2026

At the center of Rutgers’ breakthrough performance was senior captain Gabrielle Dildy. Calm and commanding, Dildy turned in a career-best all-around score of 39.425. And that's one of the strongest performances ever recorded by a Scarlet Knight. That score now ranks seventh all-time in program history and marked her finest night in a Rutgers uniform.

Dildy finished in the top three on all four events and capped the night with a first-place finish on floor exercise. Her all-around total represented the most dominant Rutgers performance since Hannah Joyner’s 39.525 in March 2023. This places Dildy firmly among the program’s elite.

The meet remained tight until Rutgers took control during the third rotation on the floor. The Scarlet Knights delivered their highest single-event score of the season with a 49.225.

Vivienne Larsen opened the rotation with a strong collegiate debut, earning a 9.775. Dildy followed with a career-high 9.925, the highest score recorded by any Rutgers gymnast in any event this season. Emily Leese then anchored the lineup with a powerful 9.900, pushing Rutgers into the lead. The Scarlet Knights posted a season-best 49.050.

Delaney Adrian led off with a steady 9.825, setting the tone. Keeley Smith followed with a 9.800, Rachael Riley added a 9.825, and Dildy closed with another 9.825. Each routine built confidence, allowing Rutgers to finish the night with composure and authority.

Early Consistency and Beam Confidence Close the Door

Rutgers’ season-best score was built on a strong start on bars and vault, where the team posted identical scores of 48.950. On bars, the Scarlet Knights responded to early adversity with resilience. The team just bounced back from a fall with four straight routines of 9.8 or higher. Elliot Goldsmith and Reagan Schenkel each posted career highs of 9.825, Dildy added a 9.850, and Matis Rains tied her career best with a 9.800.

Larsen earned a career high, while Riley delivered her best vault of the season. The consistency across the first two rotations set the stage for Rutgers’ late surge. The night featured multiple individual milestones alongside the team result.

Rutgers will look to build on its season-best road performance when it returns to Jersey Mike’s Arena this Saturday at 2 p.m. to face No. 21 Iowa. With confidence surging and consistency across the lineup, the Scarlet Knights are ready to turn their home floor into the site of another statement performance.

