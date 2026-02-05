Rutgers Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Games vs Army Shift Indoors Due to Weather

Rutgers lacrosse fans will need to adjust their weekend plans as winter conditions reshape the schedule in Piscataway. Due to anticipated cold weather in the region, Rutgers Athletics has announced that both the men’s and women’s lacrosse matchups against Army will be moved indoors to the Busch Practice Bubble. With the indoor facility offering limited capacity, both games will be closed to the public.

Rutgers Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Games Details for Saturday’s Game

Although fans will not be able to attend in person, coverage will still be available. Rutgers will provide a complimentary one-camera stream for both games through the official Rutgers Athletics Facebook page. Supporters can also stay connected through live stats and real-time updates across Rutgers Athletics social media platforms.

The venue change directly affects Saturday’s men’s lacrosse game, and the Rutgers Ticket Office has confirmed that all paid tickets will be fully refunded. This includes both season ticket holders and single-game purchasers.

Refunds are scheduled to be issued on Friday, Feb. 6, and typically take seven to 10 business days to post back to the original credit card used at purchase. Fans do not need to take any additional action to receive their refund.

Men’s Lacrosse Carries Momentum into Army Matchup

The No. 18 Rutgers men’s lacrosse team enters Saturday’s 1 p.m. showdown with No. 12 Army carrying confidence from a dramatic season-opening win in Florida. The Scarlet Knights opened their 2026 campaign with an 11–10 overtime victory against Jacksonville.

Colin Kelly delivered the decisive moment, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime after John Scarelli secured possession by winning the opening faceoff. Kelly’s finish sealed a 1–0 start and set an early tone for the season.

Colin Kurdyla led all scorers with four goals, while Kelly and Colin Zeller each added two. Hayden Sommer, Shane Murphy, and Brenden Kelly also contributed goals in a balanced offensive effort. In net, Cardin Stoller anchored the defense with 13 saves, posting a 56.5 percent save percentage.

Rutgers outshot Jacksonville 49–45, forced 21 turnovers, and controlled ground balls by a 37–27 margin. Faceoffs slightly favored Jacksonville, 14–10. Joe Juengerkes and Ben McKelvy led Rutgers with four ground balls each.

Meanwhile, Connor Udovich paced the team with two caused turnovers. Brenden Kelly made an immediate impact in his first collegiate start, recording a goal and three ground balls. On the other hand, Dylan Groff earned his first collegiate start on defense with a ground ball and a caused turnover.

Women’s Lacrosse Opens Season Against Ranked Army

The Rutgers women’s lacrosse team officially opens its 2026 season on Friday at 5 p.m. against No. 21 Army. Under head coach Melissa Lehman, the Scarlet Knights are coming off an eight-win season highlighted by ranked victories over Stony Brook and Ohio State.

Earlier this week, the Big Ten released its 2026 Players to Watch list, and three Rutgers players earned recognition. Lily Dixon enters her senior season with 111 career points, totaling 72 assists and 39 goals in 50 games.

Hilary Elsner appeared in 15 games as a true freshman, finishing with 17 points on 15 goals and two assists. She recorded three multi-goal games and scored in 10 contests. Charlee Thomas started all 18 games on defense last season, closing with 16 ground balls, four draw controls, and three caused turnovers.

