Rutgers Men’s Golf Posts Top-Five Finish at Palmas del Mar Collegiate in Puerto Rico

The spring season in the Northeast usually means frost on the greens and layers of thermal gear. But the Rutgers men’s golf team decided to do things a little differently in 2026. Instead of battling cold winds in New Jersey, the Scarlet Knights headed south to Humacao, Puerto Rico. That's where sunshine, ocean breezes, and high-level competition awaited at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate.

Rutgers Men’s Golf’s Performance That Surged Everything

Rutgers opened its spring campaign with a statement performance, finishing fifth overall in a stacked field. Competing on the picturesque but demanding Flamboyan Course, a par-72 coastal layout, the Scarlet Knights posted a three-round team total of 857 (-7). They finished ahead of nine competitive teams in a tournament featuring more than 80 elite golfers.

The Scarlet Knights were led to a 5th-place team finish at the Palma del Mar Collegiate by sophomore Argyle Downes’ 3rd-place effort to kick off the spring season.🥤



🔗: https://t.co/abSKJNWCWK pic.twitter.com/L2zCio3QMV — Rutgers Mens Golf (@RUMensGolf) February 10, 2026

Rutgers stayed in contention all week and ultimately placed behind Wake Forest (-26), TCU (-20), Southern Illinois (-15), and UNCG (-11). From start to finish, the Scarlet Knights fought until the final hole, proving they can compete with some of the nation’s top programs.

Every tournament has a defining moment, and for Rutgers at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate, it came on Monday. After an opening-round 298 (+10), the Scarlet Knights had ground to make up. They were far from out of it, but they needed something special to climb back into serious contention. What followed was exactly that.

Led by Argyle Downes and Lucas Politano, Rutgers fired a stunning 12-under-par 276 in the second round. It was the team’s lowest round of the tournament and one of the most impressive collective performances in the field. Suddenly, a double-digit over-par start flipped into deep-red under-par territory.

That 276 did more than just move Rutgers up the leaderboard. It changed the tone of the entire event for the Scarlet Knights. The team closed with a 283 (-5) in the final round to seal a three-day total of 857 (-7). The consistency across the final two rounds showed resilience and scoring power, especially after the challenging first day.

Sophomore Argyle Downes delivered one of the standout individual performances of the tournament. Downes finished third overall, carding rounds of 71, 68, and 70 to close at 7-under-par (209). Freshman Lucas Politano continued his strong start to the season with a performance that turned heads.

Politano finished tied for 12th at 4-under-par (212) after rounds of 75, 66, and 71. His second-round 6-under 66 was one of the lowest individual rounds of the entire tournament. That round played a huge role in Rutgers’ 12-under team surge on Monday.

For a freshman to produce that kind of round in a deep field speaks volumes. Politano’s ability to bounce back from his opening 75 and fire a 66 the next day showcased both talent and mental toughness. He was a key catalyst in Rutgers’ climb up the leaderboard.

Players Showcasing Depth Made the Difference

Top-five finishes are rarely about one or two players alone. Rutgers received valuable contributions throughout the lineup across all three rounds.

In the final round, Jeffrey Zatorski posted a 1-under 71 to finish tied for 40th at 218. Bennett Espenshade also shot a 1-under 71, finishing tied for 47th at 220. Luke Koenig added an even-par 72, while Daniel Martinez Regal finished tied for 65th at +9.

Those steady scores matter. In college golf, depth often separates good teams from great ones. Rutgers showed it has the lineup balance to post low team totals when multiple players contribute in the red.

The combination of rounds 298, 276, and 283 told the story of the tournament. There was adversity. There was a response. And there was a composed finish. Downes even punctuated his strong week with a key moment on the final hole, capping off a performance that helped define Rutgers’ spring opener.

The fifth-place finish at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate was about more than just placement. It was about momentum. Rutgers demonstrated resilience after a tough opening round. They showed scoring ability with a 12-under team performance. And they proved they can contend in a field filled with elite programs. That kind of showing sets the tone for the rest of the spring schedule.

The Scarlet Knights will return to action at the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina. With confidence high and proof that they can produce tournament-altering rounds, Rutgers heads into the heart of the season with belief and energy.

From frost-covered Northeast fairways to tropical coastal greens, Rutgers men’s golf has officially launched its 2026 spring campaign in style. If this top-five finish in Puerto Rico is any indication, the Scarlet Knights are just getting started.

More from Rutgers on SI