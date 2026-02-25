Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Dominates LIU in Snow-Cleared SHI Stadium

Snow piled high around the tri-state area. Temperatures dipped. Wind whipped across the field. None of it mattered. Inside SHI Stadium, the field was cleared, the lines were painted, and the stage was set. And when the whistle blew Tuesday afternoon, Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's lacrosse turned a winter challenge into a statement performance.

Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse's Fast Start That Set the Tone

The Scarlet Knights powered past a previously unbeaten LIU Sharks men's lacrosse squad, delivering a decisive 13-5 victory. With the win, Rutgers improved to 4-1 on the season and handed the Sharks their first loss of the year, dropping LIU to 3-1.

VICTORY! #RUMLax defeats LIU, 13-5, to improve to 4-1 on the season pic.twitter.com/LQ32EHhxwe — Rutgers Men's LAX (@RUmlax) February 24, 2026

Following a powerful blizzard that blanketed the region, SHI Stadium was meticulously cleared of snow to make way for a high-stakes showdown. Rutgers raced out to a staggering 6-0 lead in the first quarter, overwhelming LIU with a relentless offensive barrage. Every possession felt sharp. Every transition felt dangerous. Every shot carried purpose.

The lead eventually stretched to 7-0 as the Rutgers defense stood tall. They kept LIU completely off the scoreboard for the first 25 minutes of the contest. Meanwhile, the Sharks attempted to find their footing. They trimmed the deficit at various points to 8-3 and 10-4. However, they were never able to penetrate the six-goal cushion Rutgers established during that explosive opening stretch.

What started as a snow-cleared spectacle quickly turned into a disciplined exercise in ball control and transition play. Rutgers never wavered. The 13-5 final margin told the story. The stat sheet painted a clear picture of dominance.

Rutgers outshot LIU 47-34, keeping constant pressure on the Sharks’ defense. The Scarlet Knights owned the ground game with a commanding 36-17 advantage in ground balls, consistently winning the hustle plays that decide momentum.

At the faceoff X, Rutgers won 13 of 20 draws, ensuring steady possession throughout the afternoon. Head coach Brian Brecht utilized his bench extensively, with 38 different players seeing game action.

Every dominant win has a headline performance, and this one belonged to Greyson Vorgang. The standout attacker recorded a career-high five points, netting three goals and two assists. Both totals marked new personal collegiate bests. He was aggressive, decisive, and seemingly everywhere the ball needed to be.

But Rutgers was far from a one-man show. Kasey Mongillo, Joe Juengerkes, and Colin Kelly each tallied two goals, with Juengerkes tying his career high. Colin Zeller, Colin Kurdyla, Shane Murphy, and Bennett Raphalian each added a goal, with Raphalian’s tally marking his first of the season.

Murphy and Kurdyla each dished out a team-high three assists, both tying previous career highs. The ball moved.

Big Ten Honors Fuel the Momentum After Defense, Faceoffs, and the Crease

Championship-caliber teams win on both ends, and Rutgers showed that balance. Dylan Groff led the way defensively with a team-high six ground balls and two caused turnovers, consistently disrupting LIU’s rhythm.

At the faceoff spot, Rutgers rotated specialists efficiently. John Scarelli went 6-of-10. Brock Desmaris finished 5-of-7. Jake Rainero added a solid 2-of-3 performance. The trio ensured Rutgers controlled tempo from start to finish.

In goal, Cardin Stoller made eight saves, anchoring the defensive effort. Caden Kirst entered in the fourth quarter and recorded his first career save as a Scarlet Knight. The LIU win followed another gritty performance. It was an 8-7 victory over the Villanova Wildcats men's lacrosse, and that earlier result brought conference recognition.

Three Scarlet Knights earned Big Ten weekly honors. Joe Juengerkes was named Defensive Player of the Week after collecting four ground balls and causing one turnover against Villanova while adding one goal and one assist. He tied his career high with two points and helped anchor a defense that held Villanova to a season-low seven goals and just one goal over the final 42 minutes.

Cardin Stoller earned Specialist of the Week honors after making 14 saves in the 8-7 win, posting a season-high 66.7 percent save percentage. He allowed just one goal over the final 42 minutes. At the time of the award, he led the Big Ten in saves per game at 12.25 and ranked second in save percentage at 55.7 percent.

Dylan Finder was named Freshman of the Week. The short-stick defensive midfielder played a critical role in limiting Villanova to 3.5 goals below its season average and just one goal over the final 42 minutes.

The Scarlet Knights return home to SHI Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. to host Hofstra Pride men's lacrosse. It will mark their third game in eight days, another test of endurance and consistency.

