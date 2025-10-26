Rutgers Men’s Soccer Dropped by UCLA in Road Showdown
Rutgers men’s soccer ran into a tough test on the road Friday night. Unfortunately, the team fell 5-2 to UCLA despite a spirited second-half comeback attempt. The Scarlet Knights showed flashes of offensive firepower. However, the Bruins’ relentless pressure down the stretch proved too much, securing the win at home.
Rutgers Soccer Team's First Half Sets the Tone
The opening 45 minutes proved costly for Rutgers. UCLA struck twice in under a minute near the end of the first half, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime. The quick succession of goals left the Scarlet Knights with an uphill battle. However, they returned to the field with renewed energy and determination after the break.
Rutgers wasted little time in signaling a comeback. Francesco Di Ponzio scored his first goal of the season in the 54th minute, cutting the Bruins’ advantage in half. Just moments later, Nick Collins leveled the game, heading in a cross from Joschi Schelb. For a brief moment, it looked like the Scarlet Knights might turn the tide on UCLA’s home turf.
The Bruins, however, quickly regained control. They stayed aggressive and rattled off three more goals in quick succession. That included the final tally in the 67th minute, ultimately sealing a 5-2 victory. Despite the loss, Rutgers showed resilience and the ability to respond under pressure.
Let's Talk About The Key Performers
Nick Collins continued to shine as a reliable scorer, notching his third goal of the season and fourth of his career. He has scored twice in the last four games and is tied for fourth on the team with eight points. Di Ponzio’s goal marked his third career tally and first of the season.
Meanwhile, Joschi Schelb maintained his role as the squad’s offensive engine. His energy has led the team with four assists and 18 points this campaign. Rutgers outshot UCLA 19-15 and held a 10-5 advantage in corners, with both teams registering six shots on goal. Newcomers have made a significant impact this season, accounting for 21 of Rutgers’ 27 goals.
Returning contributors include Nick Collins, Devon Stopek, and Francesco Di Ponzio, alongside one team goal. Goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton made a save on Friday. He brought his career total to 222. That keeps him fifth on Rutgers’ all-time saves list and the only player to log every minute of all 15 matches this season.
Rutgers will return home to Yurcak Field for its final home game of the season against Michigan State on Friday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m.
