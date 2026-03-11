Rutgers Scarlet Knight Divers Punch NCAA Championships Tickets at Zone A Meet

The standard for excellence in the Rutgers diving program continues to soar. In a high-stakes performance at the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships, two of the program’s standout athletes have officially secured their places on the national stage. Katerina Hoffman and Bailee Sturgill delivered clinical performances in the 3-meter event. They ensured that the Scarlet Knights would be well-represented at the upcoming NCAA Championships.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Katerina Hoffman Dominates the Field

The qualification comes as the result of a grueling multi-day competition where the margin for error is razor-thin. Hoffman dominated the field to take the top spot, while Sturgill claimed a critical fourth-place finish, punching her ticket alongside her teammate.

Another great day for Katerina Hoffman and Bailee Sturgill at NCAA Zone Diving!



Katerina Hoffman is the Zone A champion in the 3-Meter with a score of 649.65. Bailee Sturgill places 4th with a 605.60.



Both qualify for NCAA Championships!



📰: https://t.co/VAK6nEyOft pic.twitter.com/QWo8fUdeZM — RU Swimming & Diving (@RUSwimDive) March 10, 2026

Strong performances at the Zone A meet are never guaranteed. However, when the pressure peaked, the Scarlet Knights’ divers delivered exactly when it mattered most.

Katerina Hoffman is quickly becoming a synonymous name with championships. After a stellar preliminary round where she led the field with 332.70 points, she entered the finals with momentum and never looked back. Hoffman finished in first place with a massive combined score of 649.65, punctuated by a 316.95-point performance in the finals.

Just twenty-four hours earlier, Hoffman had already claimed the top spot in the 1-meter event. Winning the 3-meter competition made it two Zone A titles in two days, firmly establishing her as one of the standout performers of the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships.

Joining Hoffman on the trip to the national championships is Bailee Sturgill. Consistency has been the hallmark of Sturgill's season, and she maintained that trend with another impressive showing.

Sturgill placed fourth overall with a combined score of 605.60. Her performance in the finals proved to be the difference maker, as she tallied 307.95 points to secure one of the coveted NCAA qualifying spots.

The Zone A meet allows only a limited number of divers to advance to the NCAA Championships, which means every dive matters.

The result guarantees that both Hoffman and Sturgill will compete for at least two days at the NCAA Championships. The 3-meter event is scheduled for Friday, March 20, where the Rutgers duo will once again face the nation’s top divers.

Rutgers Showcases Diving Depth Shines in Zone A Finals

The headline may belong to Hoffman and Sturgill, but the Zone A meet also highlighted the impressive depth within the Rutgers diving program.

Four Scarlet Knights advanced to the finals round after the preliminary session. Hoffman entered the finals with a leading score of 332.70, while Sturgill followed with 297.65. Gianna Lawrence recorded 293.15 in the preliminaries, and Sephora Ford posted 283.75 to round out the Rutgers representation.

Sephora Ford came heartbreakingly close to joining her teammates at the NCAA Championships. With only five qualifying spots available for the 3-meter event, Ford finished seventh overall with a total score of 596.05. Her finals performance of 312.30 was strong, but it left her just outside the cutline.

Gianna Lawrence finished 19th overall with a score of 505.30, completing the Rutgers lineup in the event. Having four divers reach the finals in such a competitive meet speaks volumes about the program’s development and training.

The sophomore from Lincoln, Nebraska, already ranks among the best divers in Rutgers history. She currently sits third all-time on the 3-meter list with a score of 356.45. She also holds the sixth-best mark on the 1-meter board with 310.65 and ranks eighth on the platform list with 273.65.

Hoffman recently represented Team USA at the World Aquatics World Cup in Montreal, competing in the 10-meter synchronized dive alongside teammate Bailee Sturgill. Her results have matched the expectations. Sturgill has now qualified for the NCAA Championships on both the 1-meter and 3-meter boards.

She also holds the second-highest platform score in Rutgers history at 313.45. This season alone, she has captured two silver medals at the USA Diving Winter Nationals and earned Big Ten Diver of the Week honors after a dominant meet at Princeton.

The Zone A Championships are not finished yet for Rutgers. One final event remains on the schedule with the Platform Diving competition set for Wednesday.

Nineteen divers will compete for the final NCAA qualifying spots, and Rutgers will once again have strong representation with Sephora Ford, Katerina Hoffman, Bailee Sturgill, and Gianna Lawrence all entered in the event.

Preliminaries begin at 11 a.m., followed immediately by the finals. With the momentum built during the first two days of competition, the Scarlet Knights will look to add even more names to the NCAA Championships lineup.

More from Rutgers on SI