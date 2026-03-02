Rutgers Scarlet Knight Gymnastics Finishes Third at Big Four with 195.750, Tops Illinois

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's gymnastics team showcased its late-season growth this past Sunday. They delivered a resilient and confident performance at the Big Four meet. In a loaded conference field, Rutgers secured a third-place finish with a team score of 195.750. Most importantly, the Scarlet Knights earned a crucial head-to-head victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini, who finished just behind them at 195.650.

Rutgers' Season-Best Bars Performance Powers Big Four Breakthrough

The meet featured serious competition. The Minnesota Golden Gophers claimed the top spot with a 197.700. Meanwhile, the Michigan State Spartans placed second at 196.625. But for Rutgers, this was more than a third-place finish.

We post a 195.750 and earn a Big Ten win over Illinois at the Big Four meet!!

By topping Illinois, the Scarlet Knights secured their second conference win of the season. And with that, they added to an earlier marquee victory over No. 24 Maryland.

The headline moment of the afternoon came on the uneven bars. For the first time during the 2026 season, Rutgers eclipsed the 49-point barrier on the apparatus. They posted a season high of 49.125. The bar's rotation became the team’s highest event score of the meet. And that's a clear signal that this lineup has evolved into a primary scoring engine.

Campbell Earley set the tone early in the rotation with a season-high 9.825 from the second spot. Delaney Adrian followed with a 9.825 of her own, keeping the momentum steady. Gabrielle Dildy then raised the bar with a 9.850, delivering the kind of polished routine that has become expected from her this season.

The anchor routine sealed the breakthrough. Reagan Schenkel delivered a career-high 9.875, leading the team and punctuating the historic rotation. It was a poised, confident performance under pressure, and it gave Rutgers the scoring boost it needed to separate from Illinois.

While bars provided the breakout moment, the floor exercise once again proved to be a Rutgers strength. The Scarlet Knights posted a solid 49.075 on floor, anchored by the steady brilliance of Dildy. She scored a 9.900, marking her fourth consecutive floor routine at 9.9 or higher.

She was far from alone. Delaney Adrian contributed a 9.825, while Emily Leese delivered a strong 9.850 from the anchor position. The lineup flowed smoothly, and the scores reflected it. Clearing 49 on the floor has become a reliable part of the Rutgers formula. And it continues to be a cornerstone of their team identity heading toward postseason competition.

Vault and Beam Provide Crucial Depth in Tight Battle

In a quad meet decided by narrow margins, depth across all four events is essential. Rutgers got exactly that from vault and beam. There was no single outlier performance. Instead, it was collective steadiness that kept Rutgers competitive.

The meet began on the balance beam, where Rutgers recorded a 48.725. Delaney Adrian opened with a composed 9.800 leadoff routine, immediately setting a confident tone. Later in the rotation, Dildy matched that 9.800 in the anchor position.

Beam can be pretty volatile! However, this steady start allowed the Scarlet Knights to remain within striking distance before heading to their higher-scoring events. Rutgers did not just compete. They placed among the top performers across events.

The win over Illinois carries added significance in the conference landscape. Earlier this season, Rutgers secured a victory over No. 24 Maryland. Now, with two conference wins, the Scarlet Knights are building the kind of consistency that makes them dangerous in March. When they hit their routines, especially on bars and floor, they have the scoring ceiling to challenge the top half of the Big Ten.

The road ahead remains busy. Rutgers will compete in two more quad meets before heading to the Big Ten Championships, scheduled for March 20 and 21 in Illinois. Every meet from here on out is about sharpening execution and maximizing scoring potential.

Dildy has solidified herself as a postseason anchor, and the continued development of Schenkel and Earley gives the lineup the depth needed to withstand championship pressure. Up next, the Scarlet Knights travel to Philadelphia for the Pink Invitational. The game is set to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, giving fans the ultimate visual impression they are waiting for.

