Rutgers Scarlet Knight Men’s Lacrosse Win Streak Snapped in Loss to Princeton

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights entered Saturday’s matchup riding high with a four-game winning streak and plenty of confidence. But in one of the most heated rivalries in college lacrosse, momentum can change quickly. In the 102nd meeting for the Meistrell Cup, Rutgers ran into a powerhouse opponent. It was none other than No. 3 Princeton. The one who delivered a commanding 20-9 victory at Class of 1952 Stadium.

Rutgers Scarlet Knight Men’s Lacrosse Start Sets the Tone

The defeat snapped Rutgers’ impressive win streak and left the Scarlet Knights at 5-2 on the season, while Princeton improved to 4-1.

From the opening whistle, the Tigers played with urgency. It is because they took control early and never allowed Rutgers to settle into its rhythm. Though the Scarlet Knights showed flashes of fight throughout the afternoon, the early surge from Princeton proved too much to overcome.

Within the first three minutes, Princeton had already built a 3-0 lead, forcing Rutgers head coach Brian Brecht to call an early timeout in hopes of stopping the momentum. By the 13-minute mark of the first quarter, the scoreboard showed a staggering 9-2 advantage for the Tigers.

Despite the overwhelming start by Princeton, Rutgers still managed to produce several offensive highlights. Greyson Vorgang put the Scarlet Knights on the board with a sharp left-handed shot from close range, assisted by Kasey Mongillo. The goal was Vorgang’s 15th of the season, allowing him to maintain his status as Rutgers’ leading scorer.

Mongillo also contributed directly to the scoring later in the game with a powerful long-range goal. That briefly energized the Scarlet Knights. Colin Kelly added to the offensive effort as well, recording his third multi-goal game of the 2026 season.

While those moments demonstrated Rutgers’ offensive potential, the team struggled to keep pace with Princeton’s relentless scoring. The second quarter offered a slight shift in territorial control, with Rutgers actually outshooting the Tigers 12-11 during the period.

However, the results on the scoreboard told a different story. Rutgers managed only a single goal in the quarter, coming from Kelly, while Princeton continued its scoring surge. The Tigers added five more goals before halftime, heading into the locker room with a commanding 14-3 lead.

The halftime numbers underscored how unusual the game had been for Rutgers’ defense. Entering Saturday, the Scarlet Knights had not allowed more than 11 goals in an entire game this season. Princeton surpassed that total in just the first half.

Possession Battle and Defensive Pressure Prove Decisive

One of the biggest factors behind Princeton’s dominant performance was its overwhelming advantage in possession. The Tigers controlled the faceoff circle, winning 23 of 33 draws overall.

Princeton captured 11 of the first 12 faceoffs during the opening quarter. That limited Rutgers’ opportunities to generate offense and kept the Scarlet Knights on defense for extended stretches.

The Tigers also dominated the ground ball battle, collecting 42 compared to Rutgers’ 19. That 23-ground-ball advantage meant Princeton repeatedly regained possession and continued to apply pressure.

The sustained pressure eventually forced a change in goal for Rutgers. Starting goalkeeper Cardin Stoller faced a relentless barrage and finished with seven saves while allowing 18 goals. Late in the third quarter, sophomore Caden Kirst entered the game in relief.

Kirst provided a bright spot for the Scarlet Knights, delivering a strong performance despite the circumstances. He recorded a career-high six saves and helped stabilize the defense during the closing stages of the game.

The third quarter saw Princeton extend its lead even further, reaching 19-5 by the end of the period. However, Rutgers found a spark from sophomore midfielder Bennett Raphalian, who scored twice during the frame. The performance matched his career high and marked his third consecutive game with a goal.

In the final quarter, Rutgers showed the resilience that had defined its earlier winning streak. The Scarlet Knights outscored Princeton 4-1 in the final fifteen minutes, converting four goals on ten shots.

The 102nd meeting of the Meistrell Cup also produced a historic moment for Princeton. The Tigers reached the 20-goal mark against Rutgers for the first time in the long history of the rivalry.

For Rutgers, the focus now quickly shifts to the next challenge. The Scarlet Knights will travel to Queens, New York, on Tuesday for a 3:00 p.m. matchup against St. John’s, with the game available on ESPN+.

After that road trip, Rutgers will return home for the LaCrosse Out Cancer game against Bellarmine, the final non-conference home game of the season. It will be an opportunity for the Scarlet Knights to regroup, reset, and begin building momentum again before the demanding Big Ten schedule begins.

