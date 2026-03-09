Rutgers Scarlet Knights Baseball Edged by Bryant in Series Finale at Bainton Field

The roar of the home crowd at Bainton Field wasn't quite enough to propel the Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team to a perfect weekend. On a sun-drenched Sunday afternoon, the Scarlet Knights saw their three-game winning streak snapped in a narrow 5-4 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs baseball.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Baseball Manufactures Runs with Steady Offense

Rutgers entered the day with hopes of completing a series sweep, but the Bulldogs had other plans.

Bryant takes the finale. pic.twitter.com/XMztsoriHA — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) March 8, 2026

When the dust settled, Rutgers slipped to an 8-6 record, while Bryant improved to 5-7. That single run separated a weekend sweep from a series split. Rather than relying on one big inning, Rutgers produced four runs through disciplined situational hitting and steady pressure.

The scoring began in the second inning when Julius Rosado, making just his fifth start of the season. He delivered a sacrifice fly to bring home the first run. Rosado made the most of his opportunity, finishing the afternoon with both a hit and an RBI.

Rutgers continued to chip away in the third inning. Trey Wells traded an out for a run with an RBI groundout that pushed the Scarlet Knights in front. The momentum carried into the fourth inning when Joey Erace stepped up with a clutch RBI single, adding another run to the Rutgers total.

The final Rutgers run came in the fifth inning when Ryan Jaros lifted a sacrifice fly to center field. Jaros was one of the brightest spots in the lineup, finishing the game with two hits and several hard-hit balls that kept the Bulldogs defense busy.

Bryant Capitalizes on Key Moments

The contest began as a classic pitcher’s duel, with both teams held scoreless in the opening frame. Bryant struck first in the second inning by leaning on classic small-ball execution. Ellis Garcia ignited the rally with a sharp double, and Jacob Gaudreau followed with a sacrifice bunt that allowed Garcia to score and put Bryant ahead 1-0.

The run marked the first one surrendered by Rutgers freshman starter Chris Sand. Rutgers quickly answered in the bottom of the second. Ryan Jaros doubled to start the inning, setting the table for Rosado’s sacrifice fly that tied the game at 1-1.

The Scarlet Knights kept the pressure on in the third. Peyton Bonds worked a walk and Chase Krewson added a single, putting runners in scoring position. Wells then grounded out to drive in the go-ahead run, giving Rutgers a 2-1 lead and energizing the Bainton Field crowd.

A single and a double immediately put pressure on the Rutgers defense. That hit brought an end to Chris Sand’s afternoon as head coach Steve Owens turned to the bullpen. Joe Mazza entered the game, but the Bulldogs continued to apply pressure.

Charlie Saul stole third base and was later driven home by an RBI hit from Justin Hackett. By the end of the inning, Bryant had turned a one-run deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Sand was charged with four runs, including one that crossed the plate after he exited.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, three consecutive singles set up Joey Erace’s RBI hit, trimming the deficit to one run. Then in the fifth inning, the Scarlet Knights caught a break. Trey Wells reached second base on a Bryant throwing error and was successfully bunted to third. Ryan Jaros followed with a deep fly ball to center field, scoring Wells on a sacrifice fly and tying the game at 4-4.

With the score even, the game suddenly felt like a three-inning sprint to the finish. Rutgers received strong work from its bullpen as the game moved into the late innings. Joe Mazza delivered an important bridge outing, throwing 3.1 innings of relief and allowing just one unearned run on four hits while striking out four.

Zach Gleason later closed things out with 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out two and keeping Rutgers within striking distance. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, the decisive moment came in the seventh inning. A throwing error by Joey Erace allowed a Bryant runner to reach base safely, opening the door for the Bulldogs.

Bryant immediately took advantage. A double and an RBI single followed, bringing home the go-ahead run and pushing the Bulldogs ahead 5-4. Because the rally began with the error, the run was ruled unearned. That run ultimately proved to be the difference.

Rutgers returns to action Tuesday, March 10, with a midweek matchup against the Wagner Seahawks baseball team. The first pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Bainton Field, with the game streaming on Big Ten Plus.

More from Rutgers on SI