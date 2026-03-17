Rutgers Scarlet Knights Baseball Wins Series Against Michigan State After Strong Finale

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team has officially found its footing in conference play. They secured a pivotal first Big Ten series win of the 2026 season. After a weekend of high-scoring volatility against the Michigan State Spartans, Rutgers emerged with an 11-8 overall record (2-1 Big Ten).

Rutgers Baseball Captures First Big Ten Series with Statement Finale

The series was a tale of three distinct chapters, and two lopsided results were followed by a decisive finale.

FRIDAY DUB!! 🙌🙌🙌



Opening Big Ten play in the win column!! pic.twitter.com/gEuuwf0DVc — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) March 13, 2026

While the first two games were decided by significant margins, the series came down to a decisive Sunday showdown. Rutgers ultimately secured the series with an 8-6 victory, a win defined by timely execution and key in-game adjustments.

Freshman starter Chris Sand took the mound for the rubber game. After navigating a tricky first inning, he surrendered a solo home run to Michigan State’s Randy Seymour in the second. And that's Seymour’s second long ball of the series. The game turned in the fourth inning when Charlie Meglio ignited a rally with a leadoff double.

Rutgers capitalized immediately, using two flyouts to tie the game before Quinten Perilli laced a line-drive double to give the Knights a lead they would hold until the end. The fifth inning provided the necessary cushion. With the bases juiced once again, junior infielder Ryan Jaros slapped a clutch two-run single to right field, extending the lead and shifting the pressure firmly onto Michigan State.

Rutgers' offensive intelligence was also on full display on the basepaths. In the sixth, Trey Wells showcased elite awareness, scoring all the way from second base on a no man’s land infield single by Chase Krewson.

The Scarlet Knights even managed to steal a run in the seventh via a perfectly executed double steal. These small but decisive plays made all the difference as Michigan State mounted a furious ninth-inning rally. Down to their final strike multiple times, the Spartans brought the tying run to the plate after a late Rutgers error.

Rutgers Capitalizes on Errors to Take Early Control

To understand how Rutgers reached that finale, one must look back at the contrast of Game 1. Rutgers took the opener 9-4, a game that was heavily influenced by Michigan State’s defensive miscues.

After a single by Peyton Bonds and a hit-by-pitch to Krewson, a ground ball by Wells led to a misplay. It was when Seymour attempted a double play but threw the ball off the sliding runner, allowing Bonds to score.

Rutgers continued to capitalize on errors throughout the game. A dropped ball in the outfield on what should have been a sacrifice fly, followed by a series of misplays. And it helped the Scarlet Knights plate multiple runs in a pivotal third inning.

Bonds was the engine of the Game 1 victory, turning in a flawless 4-for-4 performance with three runs. The offense was punctuated in the eighth by Wells, who hammered a two-run triple to right field, putting the game firmly out of reach.

On the mound, Dallin Harrison provided the stability Rutgers needed, striking out five over nearly six innings to earn his second win of the year. Vincent Borghese provided the finishing touch, tossing over three scoreless innings of relief to earn his first save of the season.

The path to the series win, however, was not without its challenges. In Game 2, Rutgers suffered a 9-3 loss as the Spartans found their power stroke early. Rutgers ace Zach Konstantinovsky struggled to find his best stuff, surrendering a solo homer to Seymour and a two-run triple to Murphy in quick succession.

Michigan State’s Carter Monke was in total control on the mound, holding the Knights to three runs over seven innings. Rutgers was forced to cycle through seven different pitchers in an attempt to slow the momentum. The offense found a late spark through an RBI single by Joey Erace and an RBI double from Bonds before heading into Sunday’s winner-take-all game.

Looking at the series as a whole, Rutgers proved they are a team that thrives on pressure and punishes sloppy play. Peyton Bonds emerged as a consistent spark plug who set the tone in the opener with his perfect day at the plate. Trey Wells delivered both power and high-IQ baserunning, impacting multiple scoring sequences across the series.

Ryan Jaros came through in the clutch with the bases loaded, delivering the hit that broke the final open. Chris Sand showed maturity beyond his years, holding the line as a freshman starter in a pressure-packed rubber match.

The team returns to Bainton Field this Tuesday for a standalone midweek matchup against the Monmouth Hawks. The game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch and will be broadcast live on Big Ten Plus and 88.7 WRSU-FM.

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