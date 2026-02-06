Rutgers Scarlet Knights Host No. 21 Army in 2026 Women’s Lacrosse Opener

The Rutgers women’s lacrosse team is ready to kick off its 2026 season this Friday under the lights. They are hosting No. 21 Army in a matchup that promises to be intense from the first draw. Due to forecasted cold weather in Piscataway, the game has been moved indoors to the Busch Practice Bubble. While the contest will be closed to the public, fans won’t miss a moment, as Rutgers Athletics is providing a complimentary live stream on their Facebook page, with the first draw scheduled for 5 p.m.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Bold Start Against a Ranked Opponent

This season opener marks the third time in six years that Rutgers has opened against a ranked team. It's a reflection of head coach Melissa Lehman’s aggressive scheduling philosophy.

Past ranked openers include matchups against Penn State in 2021 and Jacksonville in 2023. That signals the Scarlet Knights are unafraid to test themselves right out of the gate. Facing the Army sets the tone for a challenging 2026 campaign and gives the team a chance to stake an early claim in the national conversation.

The Scarlet Knights enter the season on the heels of an impressive 2025 campaign. That's where they notched eight wins and scored ranked victories over No. 16 Stony Brook and No. 21 Ohio State.

Under Coach Lehman, Rutgers reached the Big Ten Tournament for the fifth straight season. The team’s schedule is deliberately competitive, with eight preseason-ranked opponents. That includes No. 2 Northwestern, No. 6 Princeton, No. 7 Maryland, No. 8 Johns Hopkins, and No. 15 Michigan.

Experience will be the Scarlet Knights’ greatest weapon in 2026, as seven of the top nine scorers from last year return. Senior Lily Dixon leads the way, named a 2026 Big Ten Player to Watch after recording 50 points last season, including 33 assists and 17 goals. She will be supported by a deep roster of double-digit scorers. That includes Delainey Sutley (23 goals), Payton Tini (22), Ava Chiarella (16), Samantha Swanovich (16), Caroline Ling (15), and Hilary Elsner (15).

Elsner and freshman defender Charlee Thomas also earned Big Ten Player to Watch recognition following standout rookie campaigns. Elsner contributed 17 points in 15 games, while Thomas started all 18 games on defense, tallying 16 ground balls, four draw controls, and three caused turnovers. Their presence gives Rutgers a mix of skill, depth, and defensive stability going into the season.

Top Returners Lead the Charge by Chasing Milestones and Program History

Several Scarlet Knights are poised to etch their names further into Rutgers’ record books. Dixon is fifth all-time with 72 career assists, just four shy of fourth place and 21 points away from cracking the top 20 in career points. Midfielder Katie Buck needs three draw controls to reach 100 for her career. Meanwhile, junior Payton Tini is 45 points away from joining the 100-career-point club.

The all-time series between Rutgers and Army is tied at 2-2, with the rivalry heating up since 2022. Last season, Army narrowly defeated Rutgers 10-9 at West Point, despite Dixon tallying three points, Chiarella scoring twice, and Buck recording a career-high 11 draw controls. Playing at home indoors gives the Scarlet Knights a chance to tip the series in their favor this year.

After facing Army, Rutgers will travel to Newark for their first road game of the season against Delaware on Friday, February 13. The first draw is set for 5 p.m. at Delaware Stadium.

