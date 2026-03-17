Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men's Lacrosse Finishes Non-Conference Play Strong with a Win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have officially sent a message to the rest of the Big Ten: they are ready for the gauntlet. Closing out their non-conference slate on Saturday at SHI Stadium, No. 19 Rutgers delivered a clinical performance in a 21–8 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

Rutgers Closes Non-Conference Schedule with Dominant Victory

The win moves Rutgers to a formidable 7–2 on the season and highlights a team hitting its stride at the perfect moment. Over the last two contests alone, the Scarlet Knights have outscored their opponents by a staggering combined margin of 40–12.

With the non-conference chapter now closed, Rutgers turns its attention to a massive Big Ten opener next weekend against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The story of the game was defined early by the brilliance of junior attacker Colin Kurdyla.

Acting as the engine of the Scarlet Knights' offense, Kurdyla finished the afternoon with four goals and five assists. This performance followed a mid-week explosion against St. John’s, where he tallied four goals and seven assists.

In total, Kurdyla produced an incredible 20 points with eight goals and 12 assists across just two games. During this red-hot stretch, he also reached a major career milestone by surpassing 100 career points. Kurdyla currently leads Rutgers with 23 goals and 22 assists for 45 points, setting new single-season career highs in both categories before conference play has even begun.

While Kurdyla provided the star power, the victory was a testament to the depth of the Rutgers roster. Greyson Vorgang continued his strong season with three goals, maintaining his spot as the team's second-leading scorer with 19 goals and 25 points.

The scoring was remarkably balanced, with JJ Aiello, Colin Kelly, and David Carroll each netting two goals. For Carroll, it was a career-first multi-goal game.

The offensive onslaught was supported by a wide range of contributors, including Kasey Mongillo, Bennett Raphalian, Haydn Sommer, Justin Lawler, Brady Kurdyla, Ryan Splaine, Jack Lonsinger, and Brenden Kelly, all of whom found the back of the net to help reach the 21-goal total.

Ground balls reflected the Scarlet Knights’ physical control of the game, finishing with a dominant 53–21 advantage. Turnovers also played a key role, as Rutgers’ relentless pressure forced Bellarmine into 18 giveaways, including eight failed clearing attempts.

Faceoffs were another area of clear superiority. John Scarelli won 14 of 18 draws, helping Rutgers capture 22 of the game’s 32 faceoffs overall.

Defensively, Ryan Splaine led the unit with four caused turnovers, while Ben McKelvy added three and Kyle Worsnup contributed two. Behind them, goalkeeper Cardin Stoller anchored the defense with seven saves and a 53.8 percent save percentage.

Early First-Quarter Surge Sets the Tone

Rutgers raced out to a 7–0 lead within the first 13 minutes of action. During this initial surge, Kurdyla had already completed a first-quarter hat trick while adding an assist. By the end of the first quarter, Rutgers held a commanding 8–1 lead and complete control of the match.

The scoring pace slowed slightly in the second quarter as Rutgers edged Bellarmine 3–2 during the period, sending the teams into halftime with Rutgers firmly ahead 11–3. The shot discrepancy at the break was 24 to 9 in favor of the Scarlet Knights.

In the third quarter, head coach Brian Brecht saw his squad extend the lead even further. Six different Rutgers players found the net in the period, pushing the margin to 17–5.

The comfortable cushion allowed Brecht to pull his starters for the second consecutive game, giving backup players valuable game experience in the fourth quarter. Even with the reserves on the field, Rutgers maintained control and outscored Bellarmine 4–2 in the final period to seal the 21–8 result.

Bellarmine, which fell to 4–6 on the season, struggled to find answers for the talent gap. Despite the lopsided scoreline, John Alie, the nation’s leading point scorer, managed two goals and two assists.

In a rare highlight for the visitors, goalkeeper Nolan Hudnut scored the first goal of his career. However, the milestone came in a losing effort as he absorbed his sixth defeat of the season. With the non-conference schedule now complete, the Scarlet Knights shift their focus toward what many describe as the grueling Big Ten gauntlet.

The journey begins next Saturday, March 21, when Rutgers hosts No. 7/8 Ohio State at SHI Stadium. The matchup is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. and will serve as Military Appreciation Day.

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