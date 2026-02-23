Rutgers Scarlet Knights Set for Midweek Clash Against Undefeated LIU

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's lacrosse team is starting to click, and the timing could not be better. Fresh off two straight wins, Rutgers enters Tuesday afternoon with a 3-1 record and growing confidence. But this is not just another date on the schedule. It is the first and only midweek contest of the 2026 season.

Rutgers Men’s Lacrosse Season That Has Traveled Everywhere

At 3:00 PM, Rutgers will host the undefeated LIU Sharks men's lacrosse at SHI Stadium. For head coach Brian Brecht and his squad, the matchup is about more than maintaining momentum. It is a chance to solidify consistency and sharpen a defensive identity before the grind of Big Ten play begins. Fans can tune in live on B1G+, with Dom Savino and Rick Mercurio on the call.

Rutgers opened at home with an 8-7 win over Villanova inside SHI Stadium. They followed that with a true road victory at Stony Brook. Then came a neutral-site thriller, an overtime win against Jacksonville in Naples, Florida. After that, a hard-fought loss to No. 12 Army Black Knights men's lacrosse. It's a game that was moved indoors to the Busch Practice Bubble.

Four games. Four different locations. Four entirely different atmospheres. Tuesday marks a logistical first for Rutgers this season. It will be the first time the Scarlet Knights return to a venue they have already played in, stepping back onto the familiar turf of SHI Stadium.

Rutgers’ recent success has been built on a defense that refuses to bend, let alone break. That identity was on full display in the 8-7 victory over Villanova at SHI Stadium. The win was significant beyond the final score. It was Rutgers’ first victory over the Wildcats since 1997. It also marked a milestone for Coach Brecht, who recorded his 175th collegiate win and his 110th leading the Scarlet Knights.

After holding a 7-6 advantage at halftime, Rutgers leaned fully into its defensive mindset. The second half turned into a grind, with both teams battling for every inch. Goalkeeper Cardin Stoller was outstanding, finishing with 14 saves and five ground balls. Most impressive, he allowed just one goal over the final 42 minutes of play.

He was not alone. Connor Udovich anchored the defensive effort with three caused turnovers, disrupting possessions and shifting momentum. While the defense has set the tone, the offense has discovered a spark in Greyson Vorgang. The redshirt sophomore is in the middle of a breakout stretch that has energized the attack.

In the Villanova win, Vorgang delivered career highs in both goals and points, scoring four goals and adding an assist. To put that in perspective, he scored four goals total in 11 games last season during his first year with Rutgers. Now, Vorgang has scored nine goals over the past three contests.

History Against LIU Favors Rutgers

On paper, history leans heavily toward the Scarlet Knights in this matchup. Rutgers and LIU have met twice before, with Rutgers holding an average margin of victory of 10.5 goals.

In 2025, Rutgers rolled to a 17-3 victory in the home opener. That game featured 12 different goal scorers and five players with two goals. Four of those multi-goal scorers, JJ Aiello, Kasey Mongillo, Colin Kurdyla, and Bennett Raphalian, remain on the current roster.

In 2022, Rutgers opened its season with a 15-6 win over the Sharks. Mitch Bartolo led that effort with five goals. The Scarlet Knights scored 15 times against then-LIU goalkeeper Will Mark. He later developed into an All-American at Syracuse and a professional standout in the PLL.

The 2026 LIU team arrives in Piscataway with a spotless 3-0 record and legitimate confidence. The Sharks were picked to finish second in the NEC Preseason Poll. They earned two of the eight first-place votes under fourth-year head coach Jordan Levine.

They return five all-conference players, including first-team All-NEC selection Aidan Zuhoski, who scored 23 goals last season. Cameron Connolly, Tyler Davide, Ryan Fountain, and Ben McIsaac all earned Second Team All-NEC honors.

Tuesday’s game is the second of a three-game homestand, which concludes Saturday against Hofstra. That contest will double as Youth Lacrosse Day, celebrating the next generation of "Jersey Strong" athletes. Kids wearing a jersey will receive free admission, plus a helmet sticker and a schedule poster giveaway.

For now, though, all eyes are on LIU. Rutgers wants to protect its home field, sharpen its defensive edge, and continue riding the offensive surge sparked by Greyson Vorgang.

