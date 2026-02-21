Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women's Lacrosse Battles Villanova at Noon

The air in Piscataway carries a growing sense of momentum! It is because the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's lacrosse team enters a pivotal Saturday. They have a relentless offensive and a defensive identity that has been nearly impossible to crack.

20-Goal Statement of Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium

Through just three games, the Scarlet Knights have poured in 46 goals, their highest-scoring output to open a season since 2022. Even more impressive is the defensive wall built in front of their cage. RU has allowed five or fewer goals in back-to-back wins for the first time since 2017.

Off to Villanova this weekend for an out-of-conference matchup with the Wildcats!#BxB 🧱 | #GoRU https://t.co/wXGzp4rzrx — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) February 20, 2026

Standing in their way is the regional rival, Villanova Wildcats women's lacrosse. It is the two teams preparing for a high noon draw on Saturday at Villanova Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. Rutgers heads to Pennsylvania riding the wave of a dominant 20-5 victory over Monmouth on Wednesday night at SHI Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights outscored the Hawks 13-3 in the first half and finished with a commanding 33-18 shot advantage. Defensively, RU allowed just eight shots in the opening 30 minutes while forcing 15 turnovers.

Senior Lily Dixon delivered a seven-point outing, dishing out a career-high six assists. Meanwhile, adding a goal. She was everywhere, orchestrating the offense and making the extra pass look easy.

Twelve Scarlet Knights found the back of the net in the win. Sophomores Caroline Ling and Delainey Sutley each recorded hat tricks. Sutley tied a career-high with five points on three goals and two assists. Junior Payton Tini, redshirt sophomore Samantha Swanovich, sophomore Hilary Elsner, and rookie Annalise Messina all added two goals apiece.

On the defensive end, sophomore Maddie Miceli caused a game-high three turnovers and scooped up four ground balls. Charlee Thomas and Nora Maione forced multiple turnovers as well.

With 86 career assists, she is now just seven shy of passing Marin Hartshorn, who played from 2019 to 2023, for the most assists in Rutgers history. Through three games this season, Dixon’s 14 assists lead the Big Ten and rank third nationally.

Her playmaking continues to elevate the entire offense. One highlight already made national waves when Sutley finished a behind-the-back cleanup goal that landed at No. 6 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays. Success in lacrosse often begins at the "X", and senior captain Katie Buck has been rock solid in the center circle.

Buck has secured 18 draw controls through three games and became the 11th player in program history to surpass 100 career draw controls earlier this season. Averaging 6.00 per game, she ranks fifth in the Big Ten. Every extra possession matters, and Buck has been handing Rutgers plenty of them.

The Scarlet Knights have also been nearly flawless in transition. They boast a conference-leading .975 clearing percentage, making them extremely difficult to out-possess.

A Schedule Stacked With Ranked Opponents

Rutgers is set to face eight programs ranked in the latest IWLCA Coaches Poll. The list includes No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 7 Johns Hopkins, No. 9 Princeton, No. 12 Michigan, No. 16 Stony Brook, No. 21 Army, and No. 23 Penn State.

Villanova enters Saturday at 2-1 following a 13-9 home victory over St Joseph’s. The Wildcats lead the BIG EAST and rank fifth nationally with a .690 draw control percentage. Emma Verhoest is sixth nationally with 11 draw controls per game.

Offensively, Elena Torres leads Villanova with 11 points, while Bella Piselli has scored a team-high eight goals. The Wildcats have balance and confidence heading into the noon showdown.

Historically, however, Rutgers has had the upper hand. The Scarlet Knights lead the all-time series 24-2 and have won three of the last four meetings dating back to 2015. In the most recent matchup on March 5, 2022, Rutgers defeated Villanova 17-4.

After Saturday’s road test, Rutgers will quickly shift focus to its second ranked opponent of the 2026 campaign. The Scarlet Knights travel to face the Princeton Tigers women's lacrosse on February 25 at Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium. First draw is set for 7 p.m., with the game streamed on ESPN+.

With 46 goals already on the board, a defense that has allowed five or less goals in back-to-back wins for the first time since 2017, and history within reach for Dixon, Rutgers enters Saturday with confidence and momentum. The Scarlet Knights are clicking on both ends of the field, controlling possession, finishing chances, and locking down opponents.

