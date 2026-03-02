Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women’s Lacrosse Dominates Hofstra at SHI Stadium

In a resounding display of offensive and defensive grit, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's lacrosse delivered a statement 17-7 victory. The win was over the Hofstra Pride women's lacrosse team this past Saturday. Playing before a home crowd at SHI Stadium on Busch Campus, the Scarlet Knights (4-2) controlled the tempo from the opening whistle to the final horn. That outstanding performance from the girls made them secure a crucial bounce-back win following a tough midweek setback.

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Leads Historic Offensive Explosion

From the very first possession, Rutgers looked sharp, organized, and hungry. The Scarlet Knights outshot the Pride 35-22 and outscored Hofstra 10-5 in the second half alone.

The pace never felt rushed. It felt intentional. Rutgers maintained wire-to-wire control, snapping back into the win column with confidence just in time for the start of conference play. The afternoon belonged to the veterans, specifically Caroline Ling and Lily Dixon. It is surely because they turned SHI Stadium into their own highlight reel.

Ling matched her career high of seven points, powered by five goals and two assists. It was her third five-goal game of the 2025 season and already her fourth hat trick this year. She continues to be the engine of the Rutgers offense, leading the team with 21 goals. Every time the Scarlet Knights needed a finish, Ling delivered it pretty swiftly.

The senior attacker, Dixon, handed out five assists. She officially pushed past Marin Hartshorn (2019–23) for the program record with 94 career assists. Dixon’s field of vision remains elite. She now leads the team with 22 assists, and the next closest teammate has eight. The gap says everything about her impact.

Rutgers’ early control was sparked by Dixon’s back-to-back assists during a 4-1 run in the opening 12 minutes. Even when Hofstra trimmed the deficit late in the first quarter behind a free-position goal from Nikki Mennella, Rutgers never looked rattled. They simply responded.

While the veterans rewrote the record book, the future of the program made sure everyone noticed.

Freshman Kate Theofield delivered a career-high four goals on just six shots, continuing her streak of scoring in every game this season. The highlight came in the fourth quarter when she buried a behind-the-back finish off a perfectly placed pass from Dixon. It was the kind of play that lifted a sideline and energized the stadium.

Theofield was instrumental during the decisive stretch of the game. She scored three goals during a six-goal barrage that spanned the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth. That run pushed the lead to 15-5 and effectively ended any suspense.

Gabby Mariani added to the momentum with her first collegiate goal. With that, she capitalized on a player-up opportunity to help cap an early 5-0 surge. The youth movement blended seamlessly with the veteran leadership. That gave Rutgers a balanced attack that Hofstra struggled to contain.

Draw Control Dominance and Defensive Wall Secure Statement Win

The Pride did attempt a brief rally, putting together a 3-0 run against backup keeper Stella Quilty. But every time Hofstra showed signs of life, Rutgers answered with poise.

Lacrosse is often decided in the center circle, and Rutgers owned that battle thanks to Katie Buck. Buck set a program single-game record with 14 draw controls. Her gameplay powered the Scarlet Knights to a commanding 17-8 advantage overall. Her work did not stop there. She also caused a game-high three turnovers. That turned the defense into immediate offense.

In the cage, graduate student Simone Koryszewski was especially sharp in the first half. She recorded seven saves, including five in the second quarter alone. She completely shut out Hofstra during that period. That lockdown stretch gave Rutgers breathing room and allowed the offense to build momentum. Koryszewski secured her fourth win of the season with the performance.

Hofstra’s top contributor, Nikki Mennella, finished with two goals and three assists, but the Pride offense was largely stifled. Rutgers combined tight marking, aggressive pressure, and smart rotations to limit quality looks. The defensive unit stayed connected and composed, holding Hofstra to single digits in a game that never felt out of control.

Other contributors, such as Samantha Swanovich, Hilary Elsner, and Delainey Sutley, added multiple points. Now, Rutgers shifts focus to its first road stretch of the season, beginning with a trip to face the Temple Owls women's lacrosse in Philadelphia. The Saturday matchup at Howarth Field is scheduled for a noon draw and will be streamed on ESPN+.

