Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women’s Lacrosse Drops Road Game at Stony Brook

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s lacrosse team faced a tough road test Wednesday night. Despite a strong first half, the final result did not go their way. In a contest filled with defensive grit, Rutgers saw a halftime lead disappear in an 11–8 loss to the No. 12 Stony Brook Seawolves at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium.

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Builds First-Half Lead at Stony Brook

Rutgers entered the matchup carrying a 5–3 record and looking to build momentum against one of the nation’s top programs. Stony Brook, meanwhile, improved to 5–2 with the victory.

Final on Long Island.



Fought hard on the road against the ranked Seawolves.#BxB 🧱 | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/unCFrrD25T — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) March 12, 2026

Rutgers will face six ranked opponents across its final 10 regular-season games. The Scarlet Knights dictated the pace for most of the first half and entered the locker room with a 5–2 lead.

Rutgers forced seven turnovers in the first half. They disrupted Stony Brook’s offensive rhythm and prevented the Seawolves from building sustained pressure. The Scarlet Knights dominated the draw control battle in the first half by a 7–2 margin.

The opening quarter was a defensive showcase. Both teams displayed patience and discipline, making scoring extremely difficult. In fact, the first fifteen minutes produced just one goal between the two squads.

That lone goal came from freshman Kate Theofield, who broke the deadlock at the 5:45 mark with an unassisted strike. While Rutgers searched for offensive rhythm, the defensive unit stepped up in a major way. Goalkeeper Stella Quilty played a key role in maintaining the early lead, recording five saves in the first quarter alone.

Second-Quarter Run Gives Rutgers Control Before Halftime

The Scarlet Knights produced a 3–0 run that gave them full control heading into the break. The scoring surge featured contributions from Hilary Elsner, Caroline Ling, and Payton Tini, highlighting the balanced nature of Rutgers’ offensive attack.

One of the most memorable moments of the run came when Caroline Ling found the back of the net following a well-timed assist from Lily Dixon. The goal came with just 2:28 remaining in the half and pushed Rutgers firmly ahead before the teams returned to the locker room.

The first-half numbers told a clear story. Rutgers excelled in several hustle categories that often determine outcomes in tight games. The Scarlet Knights finished with a 13–9 advantage in draw controls, and much of that success came from senior captain Katie Buck.

Defensively, Rutgers continued to apply pressure with active sticks and aggressive positioning. Katie Buck and Kimberly Greenblatt each recorded three caused turnovers, helping to frustrate Stony Brook’s attackers and limit their scoring opportunities.

The momentum began to shift in the third quarter as Stony Brook started to show why it holds a top-12 national ranking. The Seawolves adjusted their offensive approach and began to find openings that had not existed during the first half.

Stony Brook produced a 4–1 run in the third quarter, slowly chipping away at Rutgers’ advantage. Eventually, the Seawolves claimed their first lead of the night, moving ahead 7–6 with 6:02 remaining in the period. Hilary Elsner delivered a key response by scoring her third goal of the night following another assist from Lily Dixon. The goal tied the game heading into the final quarter and set up a tense finish.

Several Scarlet Knights produced strong individual performances despite the final result. Hilary Elsner led the team with four points, finishing with three goals and one assist. Caroline Ling added three points with two goals and an assist. Meanwhile, freshman Kate Theofield provided an offensive spark with two goals.

Lily Dixon and Payton Tini each contributed two points, rounding out a balanced scoring effort for Rutgers.

Another major bright spot came in goal. Sophomore Stella Quilty delivered an outstanding performance while making her first career start for the Scarlet Knights. Quilty finished with a career-high 13 saves, including seven stops in the first half that helped Rutgers maintain its early lead.

The decisive stretch arrived in the fourth quarter. Kate Theofield briefly tied the score at 8–8 with a free-position goal with 11:27 remaining. However, Stony Brook responded quickly.

Although the loss was disappointing, Rutgers demonstrated it can compete with one of the nation’s top programs. The Scarlet Knights controlled much of the first half and showed strength in key areas such as draw controls and goaltending.

The challenge continues for Rutgers as the schedule becomes even more demanding. The Scarlet Knights now return home to Piscataway for another major test, a matchup against the No. 8 Johns Hopkins Blue Jays at SHI Stadium. The game is scheduled for Sunday with the first draw set for 1 p.m., and fans will be able to watch the action live on Big Ten Plus.

More from Rutgers on SI