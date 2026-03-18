Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women’s Lacrosse Hits the Road for Ranked Clash with Ohio State

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s lacrosse team is packing its bags for an extended stay away from Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights officially begin a grueling four-game road swing this Thursday, headlined by a high-stakes Big Ten showdown against No. 25 Ohio State.

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Faces a Ranked Test Against Ohio State

The Scarlet Knights (5-4, 0-1) enter the matchup looking to even their Big Ten record against a Buckeyes squad that currently sits at 6-2 and 1-0 in conference play. The game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. at Ohio State, with the action airing live on the Big Ten Network.

Off to Columbus Thursday night for our first of four consecutive road games!#BxB 🧱 | #GoRU https://t.co/JD3LHGIdxH — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) March 18, 2026

Ohio State enters the week ranked No. 25 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll, presenting Rutgers with its third consecutive ranked opponent and the fifth ranked team it has faced already this spring. For a team that has spent the season battling the nation’s elite, this trip to Columbus is the next hurdle in a schedule defined by its intensity.

The Scarlet Knights currently boast the fourth-hardest schedule in the country and a No. 12 RPI. Rutgers is in the middle of a stretch where they face seven ranked teams in their final 10 regular-season games.

By the end of April, the Scarlet Knights will have faced nine ranked opponents in total. That includes No. 3 Maryland, No. 6 Michigan, No. 8 Johns Hopkins, No. 11 Northwestern, No. 12 Stony Brook, No. 17 Princeton, No. 18 Army, No. 21 Penn State, and No. 25 Ohio State.

The latest example came last Sunday in a back-and-forth battle against No. 8 Johns Hopkins. Rutgers fell 15-12 in its Big Ten opener, but the performance told a deeper story. The Scarlet Knights held a lead in the third quarter and outshot the Blue Jays 30-28. They showed they could dictate pace and create opportunities against a top 10 defense.

A late 6-2 scoring run by Johns Hopkins ultimately decided the outcome. However, the narrow margin highlighted just how close Rutgers is to breaking through against ranked opponents.

Record Performances and Young Stars Fuel Rutgers’ Push

Even in defeat, Rutgers saw several players etch their names into the program record books. Katie Buck delivered a historic outing, resetting her own single-game record with 15 draw controls against Johns Hopkins. She now has 92 draw controls this season, leading the Big Ten and ranking 10th nationally with an average of 10.00 per game.

Lily Dixon added another milestone to her career, becoming the first Scarlet Knight to reach 100 career assists. With 30 assists this season, she is just 10 away from the program’s single-season record. Her production places her second in the Big Ten and sixth nationally.

Caroline Ling has also emerged as a major scoring threat. The Springboro, Ohio, native ranks second in the Big Ten and fifth nationally with 34 goals. She sits seventh nationally with 47 points and ranks ninth in the NCAA with 8.00 shots on goal per game.

Perhaps the most exciting development for Rutgers has been the rise of its young core. Underclassmen have driven the offense, accounting for 96 of the team’s 124 goals and 135 of 202 total points this season.

At the center of that movement is freshman Kate Theofield, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week. She delivered a breakout performance against Johns Hopkins with a career-high seven points on six goals and an assist. Her behind-the-back finish earned a spot on the SportsCenter Top 10, marking her third appearance on the national highlight reel this season.

Rutgers as a team has now appeared on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays four times this spring, with additional highlights coming from sophomore Delainey Sutley. It is a reflection of both skill and confidence, as the Scarlet Knights continue to produce moments that capture national attention.

Now, the focus shifts to Columbus. A win would not only even Rutgers’ conference record but also provide a major boost of momentum as the team continues its road swing. Following this contest, the Scarlet Knights will travel to Los Angeles to face USC on March 28, extending a stretch that could shape their postseason outlook.

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