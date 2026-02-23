Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women's Lacrosse Outlast Villanova for Third Straight Win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's lacrosse team is officially finding its groove in the 2026 season. And they made that crystal clear on Saturday afternoon. Behind a balanced offensive explosion and a high-pressure defensive scheme, Rutgers secured its third consecutive victory, improving to 3-1 overall.

Rutgers Scarlet Knight Showcase Offensiveness Firepower From Every Level

The 15-12 road win at Villanova Stadium did not come easy. It required a lightning-fast start, steady nerves, and gritty late-game execution to hold off a surging Villanova Wildcats women's lacrosse squad.

If you love offense, this game has plenty to admire. Rutgers attacked from every angle, with multiple players stepping up in big moments. Sophomore Caroline Ling delivered a career-best performance and was simply everywhere. Ling poured in a career-high seven points on five goals and two assists.

Hilary Elsner added her own flair to the scoring show. Playing just minutes from her hometown of Newtown, Pennsylvania, Elsner matched her career high with four goals. The local crowd got quite the show, and Elsner looked right at home delivering clutch finishes.

Rookie standout Kate Theofield continued her impressive start to the season, recording her second hat trick in just three outings.

Veteran leader Lily Dixon contributed four points with two goals and two assists. Beyond the stat sheet, Dixon controlled the tempo and made timely plays. With 88 career assists, Dixon is now just five assists away from passing Marin Hartshorn to become the all-time program record holder.

While the offense dazzled, the game was won in the gritty details. Rutgers forced Villanova into 20 total turnovers. Lily Dixon and Bianca Chiarella each recorded two caused turnovers, setting the tone for a swarming defensive effort. Rutgers pressured passing lanes, attacked ground balls, and refused to give Villanova space to breathe.

The Scarlet Knights held a 17-12 edge in 50-50 balls, a reflection of hustle and positioning. Senior Katie Buck was a force at the draw circle and on the turf. Buck finished with a game-high 10 draw controls and a game-high four ground balls.

Charlee Thomas and Annalise Messina also contributed multiple draw controls, ensuring Villanova struggled to sustain offensive runs. The defensive pressure was especially suffocating in the first half. It was when Rutgers forced 12 turnovers, including nine in the opening 15 minutes alone.

The Scarlet Knights stormed out to a 5-1 lead in the first quarter, immediately putting the Wildcats on their heels. Caroline Ling opened the scoring off a sharp assist from Gianna Macrino. Elsner followed with back-to-back goals, one assisted by Ling, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Villanova answered briefly, but Rutgers responded with two straight goals from Theofield. That included one off-a-pass from Samantha Swanovich. By the end of the first period, the Wildcats were scrambling. The defense had already forced nine turnovers, and the offense was finishing with confidence.

Rutgers Show to Close the Door Under Pressure

The second quarter continued the Rutgers surge. Elsner completed her hat trick off a feed from Theofield, and Dixon added her first goal to stretch the lead to 7-1.

Villanova responded with a 3-0 run to tighten the game, but Rutgers answered again. Elsner struck for her fourth goal off a pass from Messina. Ling added another score. Then Payton Tini scooped up a ground ball created by a Dixon-caused turnover and finished for the Scarlet Knights’ 10th goal.

Rutgers entered halftime with a commanding 10-4 lead. They had outshot Villanova 19-8, forced 12 turnovers, and maintained a slight 8-7 edge on the draw.

The third quarter brought a surge from Villanova, which opened the half with three straight goals to cut the lead to 10-7. Dixon connected with Ling for Ling’s third goal of the day, halting the run and restoring composure.

The teams traded goals down the stretch, and Theofield’s third goal ensured a 12-9 cushion entering the fourth quarter. The final period tested nerves. Ling extended the lead to 14-9 with her fifth goal, but Villanova answered with three unanswered goals to pull within two.

With just two minutes remaining, Katie Buck delivered the moment of the game. She secured her 10th and most critical draw control, allowing Rutgers to drain precious seconds. In the closing moments, Dixon sealed the 15-12 victory with an open-net goal.

On February 25, Rutgers travels to face the No. 9 Princeton Tigers women's lacrosse at Sherrerd Field at Class of 1952 Stadium. The first draw is set for 7 p.m., with the game streamed live on ESPN+.

