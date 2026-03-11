Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women’s Lacrosse Set for Ranked Road Test at Stony Brook

In the high-stakes world of NCAA Division I lacrosse, the margin for error disappears as the calendar turns toward mid-March. For the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women's lacrosse team, the real grind of the 2026 season is only beginning. With conference play looming and a brutal stretch of games ahead, every matchup now carries extra weight.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Face One of the Toughest Remaining Schedules

That challenge ramps up immediately as Rutgers heads back on the road for a ranked showdown. The Scarlet Knights are preparing for a tough battle against Stony Brook.

We're set to face six ranked opponents in our final 10 games of the regular season, beginning Wednesday night at No. 12 Stony Brook!#BxB 🧱 | #GoRU https://t.co/HDmG75nB7O — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) March 9, 2026

According to the NCAA, Rutgers currently faces the No. 10 toughest remaining schedule in the nation. The road ahead includes eight Big Ten Conference games and six matchups against teams that are already sitting in the national rankings.

Over the final 10 games of the regular season, Rutgers will face a gauntlet that includes some of the biggest names in women’s college lacrosse. Before diving fully into that Big Ten grind, Rutgers has another major test waiting on Long Island.

The Scarlet Knights, who currently sit at 5-2, will travel to face No. 12 Stony Brook Seawolves women’s lacrosse, which enters the matchup with a 4-2 record. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. draw on Wednesday night at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium. The Scarlet Knights are receiving votes in the ILWomen/Kane Women’s Division I Media Poll.

Statistically, the team ranks seventh nationally in clearing percentage at .946. They also sit ninth in assists per game at 9.00 and ninth in points per game at 23.86. Rutgers is also tenth in draw controls per game at 16.71.

The Scarlet Knights head into the Stony Brook matchup riding the energy from a thrilling victory over Temple last Saturday. In a dramatic contest at Howard Field in Philadelphia, Rutgers pulled out a 17-16 win over the Temple Owls women’s lacrosse team.

Rutgers trailed 9-8 at halftime as Temple looked poised to protect its unbeaten record. But the Scarlet Knights responded with a powerful surge after the break. Rutgers exploded for an 8-2 run in the third quarter, completely flipping the momentum of the game and eventually handing the Owls their first loss of the season.

The biggest star of that victory was sophomore attacker Caroline Ling. Ling delivered one of the most electric performances of the season, scoring eight goals on just 10 shots. Ling ranks fifth nationally with 4.14 goals per game.

Katie Buck and Rutgers Prepare for Defensive Challenge

While Ling drives the offense, Rutgers’ possession game revolves around senior captain Katie Buck.

Buck has been dominant in the draw circle all season, and her performance against Temple was another example of her importance to the team. She finished the game with 12 draw controls, marking the fourth straight game in which she recorded at least 12.

On February 28, during a win over Hofstra at SHI Stadium, Buck set a Rutgers single-game program record with 14 draw controls. The Moorestown, New Jersey, native currently leads the Big Ten and ranks 12th nationally with 9.57 draw controls per game.

Against Temple, Payton Tini and Gabby Mariani each forced two turnovers, while sophomore Maddie Miceli collected a team-high four ground balls.

The Seawolves enter Wednesday’s contest ranked No. 12 in the IWLCA Coaches Poll and bring one of the toughest defenses in the country. Stony Brook currently ranks third nationally in scoring defense, allowing only 6.33 goals per game. They are also second in the nation in clearing percentage at .971.

Goalkeeper Ava Yancey anchors the defense and ranks 22nd nationally with a 9.06 goals-against average. On the offensive side, Isabella Caporuscio leads the team with 23 points on 18 goals and five assists.

Stony Brook has already tested itself against elite competition. The Seawolves have played four ranked teams in their first six games, earning wins over then-No. 15 Colorado and then-No. 19 Denver while narrowly falling to No. 4 Northwestern and No. 9 Johns Hopkins.

The history between the programs adds another interesting layer to the matchup. Stony Brook leads the all-time series 5-2, but Rutgers has taken two of the last three meetings. Last season, the Scarlet Knights secured a dramatic 12-11 overtime victory in a rain-soaked contest, one of their two ranked wins during the 2025 season.

After Wednesday night’s battle on Long Island, Rutgers will quickly turn its attention to another major test. The Scarlet Knights will return to SHI Stadium on Sunday, March 15, to host No. 8 Johns Hopkins, with first draw set for 1 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.

More from Rutgers on SI