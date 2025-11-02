Rutgers Volleyball Breaks Two School Records in Saturday Match
It was a night of history for Rutgers volleyball, even if the final score didn’t go their way. The Scarlet Knights fell to Michigan State 25-12, 25-18, and 25-22 on Saturday night. However, the match was anything but forgettable.
Two major records were broken as junior Zora Hardison became Rutgers’ rally-era season solo blocks leader. And then comes senior Lexi Visintine, who claimed the rally-era season ace record.
Zora Hardison and Lexi Visintine Made Rutgers History
The Scarlet Knights’ middle blockers were dominant from start to finish. Junior Zora Hardison and sophomore Natalie Robinson combined for 20 kills. Meanwhile, she hit an impressive .594 on the night, giving Rutgers consistent offensive firepower at the net.
Hardison, who notched nine kills on 15 attempts to hit .600, also carved her name into the record books. With her first solo stop in the opening set, she surpassed Kristina Grkovic (2020–23) to become Rutgers’ rally-era career solo blocks leader.
Hardison ended the match with four total blocks, including two solo, pushing her career total to 45. She had already broken the season record earlier this year and currently leads the list with 25 solo blocks.
Senior outside hitter Lexi Visintine's early in the third set gave her 39 for the season, breaking Tracy Wright’s 2013 record for the rally-era season ace mark. Visintine didn’t stop there as she tallied double-figure kills for the third consecutive match, finishing with 10. Her 94 career aces now tie her for third place on the Rutgers rally-era career list, putting her just six shy of moving into second.
Robinson kept her hot hand going with a team-high 11 kills while hitting .588 with just one error on 17 swings. Sophomore Alleigh Dutton had a breakthrough moment, notching a career-high three aces after recording two in her previous seven matches combined.
Scarlet Knights Battle Spartans in Three Sets
The second set saw Rutgers fight back from a 15-13 deficit following Dutton’s second ace. Hardison and Visintine combined for a block at the net, but the Spartans extended their lead to win the frame 25-18. Visintine and Robinson each tallied four kills in the set with just one error between them.
In the third, Visintine broke the program’s ace record while Dutton landed her third ace, and Hardison teamed up with Aspen Maxwell for a key block to take an 11-5 lead. But Michigan State responded with a 9-2 run to reclaim control and close out the match 25-22, despite Rutgers’ late push.
The Scarlet Knights return home next weekend, hosting Michigan on Friday, Nov. 7, at Jersey Mike’s Arena and Ohio State on Sunday, Nov. 9, at the College Ave Gym.
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.