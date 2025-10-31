Rutgers Volleyball Hits the Road for Crucial Matchups
Rutgers volleyball is gearing up for a pivotal weekend. The Scarlet Knights are about to close out their current road stretch with two major Big Ten showdowns. They’ll first travel to Columbus, Ohio, for a Friday, Oct. 31 matchup against Ohio State. They will do it before heading north to East Lansing, Michigan, to face Michigan State on Saturday, Nov. 1. This back-to-back slate marks the end of a challenging road swing. And that could play a decisive role in shaping Rutgers’ early Big Ten standing.
Rutgers Closes Out Tough Big Ten Road Stretch
The Scarlet Knights enter the weekend after a demanding stretch that included a 3-0 loss to No. 18 Penn State and a five-set heartbreaker at Iowa. Rutgers showed plenty of fight against the Nittany Lions, nearly stealing the opening set with a late 21-18 lead before PSU rallied.
Against the Hawkeyes, the team came out strong, taking the first two sets 25-20 and 26-24. But Iowa clawed back, winning the next three sets 25-16, 27-25, and 15-9, handing Rutgers a tough defeat.
Rutgers leads the Big Ten in service aces this season with an impressive 153, averaging 2.01 per set. A significant part of that success is attributed to Lexi Visintine. She sits atop the conference leaderboard with 36 aces and ranks 30th nationally. She’s been lethal from the line, averaging 0.47 aces per set.
The Team Lead the Offense As Well As Anchor the Defense
Aspen Maxwell continues to be a driving force for Rutgers’ attack. The junior standout is already a two-time all-tournament selection and Sacred Heart Invite MVP. She ranks among the Big Ten’s top offensive performers. She sits third in total points (345.5), fifth in total kills (289), sixth in points per set (4.55), and eighth in kills per set (3.80).
Setter Lily Bolen has also been sensational, dishing out 10.00 assists per set, ranking fifth among Big Ten setters and 36th nationally. She has six double-doubles this season, including back-to-back outings against Penn State and Iowa, and recently crossed the 1,000-career-assist milestone.
Defensively, Zora Hardison continues to control the net with a team-high 80 total blocks, including 23 solo stops. She’s now Rutgers’ rally-era season leader in solo blocks, surpassing Kristina Grkovic’s 2023 record of 21.
Libero Alleigh Dutton has been a steady defensive force all season, leading the team in digs in all but one match and averaging 3.29 per set.
Rutgers’ visit to Ohio State at the Covelli Center on Friday will also mark the final match of the Big Ten Discover Challenge. The Scarlet Knights will then close out the weekend at Michigan State’s Breslin Center on Saturday. Both contests will be streamed live on B1G+, as Rutgers looks to finish its road stretch strong and continue climbing the Big Ten ranks.
