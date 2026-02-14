Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Dominates Delaware in 12-4 Road Win

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights made a resounding defensive statement on Friday, February 13, 2026. They cruised to a 12-4 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Delaware Stadium.

After a tough season opener, Rutgers evened its record at 1-1 with a complete performance built on defense, discipline, and depth. The Scarlet Knights never trailed, holding Delaware scoreless for the entire first half. They forced 21 turnovers. Delaware dropped to 0-2 on the season.

Rutgers' Defense Sets the Tone Early

It marked the fewest goals allowed in a Rutgers win since a 19-2 victory over Le Moyne on Feb. 22, 2025. From the opening draw to the final whistle, this was Rutgers lacrosse at its sharpest. The Scarlet Knights wasted no time establishing their defensive identity.

Senior Lily Dixon caused three turnovers, setting an aggressive tone that rippled through the lineup. Sophomore Bianca Chiarella and freshman Gabby Mariani each added two caused turnovers. She helped Rutgers disrupt Delaware’s rhythm and limit clean scoring opportunities.

Behind that defensive wall stood graduate student Simone Koryszewski, who delivered a milestone performance in net. Koryszewski was outstanding in her first win since joining Rutgers. She finished with seven saves, including the 200th save of her collegiate career.

She made four saves in the first quarter alone and five total in the first half as Rutgers built a commanding 7-0 halftime lead. Her early stops preserved momentum and frustrated Delaware’s attack before it ever had a chance to settle in.

Rutgers controlled the draw circle with a decisive 14-4 advantage in draw controls. That gap translated directly into offensive opportunities and kept Delaware’s defense under constant pressure.

Senior Katie Buck was the engine behind that dominance. She secured a game-high eight draw controls, including three in the first quarter. Each win in the circle allowed Rutgers to dictate pace and settle into its offensive sets.

When a team wins possession that convincingly, everything becomes easier. Rutgers made sure Delaware was constantly chasing. On the offensive end, freshman Kate Theofield enjoyed a breakthrough night. Theofield recorded her first collegiate hat trick, finishing with a team-high five points on three goals and two assists.

In the first quarter, she scored just 30 seconds after Payton Tini opened the scoring, extending the lead to 2-0 and giving Rutgers immediate control. In the second quarter, she assisted senior Kayleigh Coughlin in the final minute before halftime, pushing the lead to 7-0.

In the fourth quarter, with 3:40 remaining, Theofield completed her hat trick, stretching the score to 12-4 and putting the game fully out of reach. The freshman continues to establish herself as a major early-season contributor and a dynamic scoring option. While Theofield finished plays, Lily Dixon orchestrated the offense with precision.

Dixon tied her career high with five assists, marking her second consecutive game with five or more points to open the 2026 season. Her vision and timing kept the Blue Hens on their heels.

She assisted Caroline Ling twice and found Delainey Sutley from behind the cage in the third quarter. Even after Delaware scored back-to-back goals early in the second half, Dixon’s steady playmaking helped Rutgers respond immediately.

Balanced Scoring Fuels the 12-4 Victory

Caroline Ling contributed two goals and one assist. Delainey Sutley added two goals, including an open-net finish that widened the margin. Payton Tini finished with one goal and one assist. Kayleigh Coughlin and Hilary Elsner each added a goal.

After Delaware scored twice to begin the third quarter, Rutgers responded with a decisive 3-0 run. Tini assisted Elsner. Dixon connected with Sutley to make it 9-2. Sutley then added an open-net finish to extend the lead to 10-2 entering the fourth quarter.

From there, both teams traded goals, but the outcome was never in doubt. The first 10 minutes were scoreless before Tini converted a free-position attempt to open the scoring. Mariani quickly found Theofield 30 seconds later, and Ling closed the first quarter with a goal to make it 3-0.

In the second quarter, Rutgers clamped down defensively, forcing six Delaware turnovers and adding four more goals to build a commanding 7-0 halftime cushion. Although Delaware showed brief life after the break, Rutgers’ immediate offensive response erased any comeback hopes and restored full control.

With their first win secured and a milestone night for their goalkeeper, the Scarlet Knights now turn their focus back to Piscataway. Rutgers will host the Monmouth Hawks on February 28, 2026, at SHI Stadium. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and will stream on Big Ten Plus.

