Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Heads to Temple for High-Stakes Road Clash

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are entering one of the most important moments of their 2026 season. With the NCAA women’s lacrosse calendar nearing its midpoint, Rutgers sits at a solid 4-2 record and is preparing for a stretch that could define its trajectory moving forward. The next challenge arrives on Saturday, March 7. It will be when the Scarlet Knights travel to Philadelphia to face the Temple Owls at Howarth Field.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women’s Lacrosse Enters Crucial Stretch

Temple enters the matchup undefeated at 8-0 and currently holds the No. 19 spot in the USA Lacrosse Top 20. For Rutgers, the noon draw represents far more than another early-season contest.

Fans will be able to follow the action live, as the matchup will be streamed on ESPN+. The road clash with Temple is just the start of a challenging three-game stretch that will test the Scarlet Knights against elite competition.

Following the game in Philadelphia, Rutgers will quickly turn its attention to another ranked opponent. The Scarlet Knights will travel to face No. 13 Stony Brook on March 11 before returning to Piscataway to host No. 9 Johns Hopkins on March 15. Those three games together form one of the toughest stretches on Rutgers’ schedule this season.

So far in 2026, Rutgers has shown it can adapt to different styles of play. The team has earned victories against Delaware, Monmouth, Villanova, and Hofstra. But the schedule ahead raises the level of competition significantly.

Including matchups with Army and Princeton, Rutgers is set to face eight teams currently ranked in the latest IWLCA Coaches Poll. That lineup features No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Johns Hopkins, No. 13 Stony Brook, No. 17 Penn State, No. 18 Princeton, and No. 23 Army.

Rutgers heads into Saturday’s matchup riding the momentum of an impressive win. On February 28, the Scarlet Knights delivered a commanding 17-7 victory over Hofstra at SHI Stadium.

Scarlet Knights Carry Momentum After Dominant Hofstra Victory

From the opening whistle, Rutgers controlled the pace of the game and never trailed. The offense stayed aggressive throughout the contest, finishing with a 35-22 advantage in shots. The Scarlet Knights also pulled away after halftime, outscoring Hofstra 10-5 in the second half.

Several players delivered standout performances that highlighted the team’s offensive firepower. Sophomore Caroline Ling matched her career high with seven points, recording five goals and two assists. Her

Freshman Kate Theofield also continued to make a strong impression. She scored a career-high four goals on six shots, signaling that she could become one of the team’s most exciting offensive threats.

On the defensive side, graduate student Simone Koryszewski played a key role in securing the victory. She recorded seven first-half saves, helping Rutgers establish early control and ultimately earn her fourth win of the season.

While Rutgers has seen contributions from across the roster, senior Lily Dixon continues to stand out as one of the team’s most influential players.

During the win against Hofstra, Dixon recorded five assists, pushing her career total to 94. That milestone allowed her to pass Marin Hartshorn, who played from 2019 to 2023, and become the all-time assists leader in Rutgers program history.

Dixon’s ability to create opportunities for her teammates has made her one of the top playmakers in the country. She currently leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally with 22 assists this season.

Her production goes even deeper. Dixon averages 3.67 assists per game, a number that ranks first in the Big Ten and fourth nationally. She also averages 4.83 points per game, tying her with teammate Caroline Ling for third in the conference.

She sits just 18 assists away from surpassing Steph Kelly’s program single-season assist record that was set in 2022. Over the past two weeks, Scarlet Knights players have appeared three times on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Sophomore Delainey Sutley made the list at No. 6 with a behind-the-back finish against Monmouth. Freshman Kate Theofield followed with two appearances thanks to spectacular goals against No. 14 Princeton and Hofstra.

In the Hofstra victory, senior Katie Buck delivered a record-setting performance with 14 draw controls. Her efforts helped Rutgers win the draw battle 17-8, giving the Scarlet Knights a significant advantage in possession. Buck also caused a game-high three turnovers, further demonstrating her impact across the field.

Now the Scarlet Knights turn their attention to Philadelphia, where an undefeated Temple squad awaits. The game at Howarth Field marks the start of a critical run that continues with matchups against No. 13 Stony Brook and No. 9 Johns Hopkins.

