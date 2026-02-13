The 2026 season is just getting started, and for Rutgers University women’s lacrosse, the road to Big Ten glory begins away from home. This Friday at 5 p.m., the Scarlet Knights (0-1) head to Delaware Stadium in Newark, Delaware, to face the Blue Hens (0-1) in a pivotal early-season matchup. Fans won’t miss a moment as the game streams live on ESPN.

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Learned Lessons from the Season Opener

The Scarlet Knights’ early schedule sets the tone for the grueling season ahead. After taking on Delaware, Rutgers will continue its road-heavy stretch. They will be facing Villanova on February 21 and No. 7 Princeton on February 25.

We're on the road Friday for the first time this season.#BxB 🧱 | #GoRU https://t.co/CucgidsHkt — Rutgers Women's Lacrosse (@rutgers_wlax) February 11, 2026

With eight ranked opponents on the docket, head coach Melissa Lehman knows that each early test is a crucial building block for success in the Big Ten. They include powerhouses like No. 2 Northwestern, No. 6 Maryland, No. 8 Johns Hopkins, and No. 17 Michigan,

Rutgers enters Friday looking to bounce back from a 19-14 season-opening loss to No. 21 Army inside the Busch Practice Bubble. The Scarlet Knights trailed by just one goal at halftime, but a 10-6 second-half surge by the Black Knights proved too much to overcome.

Sophomore Caroline Ling led the charge with a career-high six points, netting five goals and one assist, including a natural hat trick in the first half. Senior Lily Dixon added five points with three goals and two assists.

Coach Lehman also saw immediate contributions from her newest recruits. Five true freshmen made their collegiate debuts last week: Annalise Messina, Kate Theofield, Stella D’Ambro, Abigail Grove, and Gabby Mariani. Messina and Theofield scored two goals apiece, while Mariani made her mark defensively with a turnover and a ground ball.

Rutgers isn’t just chasing wins this season; several players are also eyeing major career milestones. Katie Buck secured a game-high eight draw controls against Army, pushing her past the 100-career-draw control mark. Her 105 draw controls currently rank 11th in program history, and she’s just 10 away from moving into the top 10.

Dixon is one assist away from passing Meghan Flanagan for fourth on Rutgers’ all-time assists list. With her five-point performance against Army, she also remains within 10 points of surpassing Kristina Dunphey for 20th in total career points.

Sophomore Payton Tini is chasing 100 career points, needing just 45 to become the 28th player in program history to reach that milestone. These milestones underscore the blend of experience and talent that makes Rutgers a team to watch.

Delaware enters the matchup following a 12-10 loss at Temple. The Blue Hens held a 6-3 halftime lead but were outscored 9-4 in the second half.

The all-time series between Rutgers and Delaware is razor-thin, with the Blue Hens leading 17-16. But Rutgers has claimed 10 of the last 14 matchups dating back to 2009, including victories in the past five games. Last year’s 13-9 win at SHI Stadium saw Dixon tie her career-high with six points, while Samantha Swanovich recorded her first collegiate hat trick.

Blending Veterans and Fresh Talent Are Looking Ahead on the Road and Home Stretch

Friday’s contest is more than just a battle between two 0-1 teams. It’s a test for a Scarlet Knights squad blending record-breaking veterans with a talented freshman class eager to make an immediate impact. Veterans like Dixon and Buck bring stability and leadership, while newcomers like Messina, Theofield, and Mariani provide fresh energy and versatility.

Following Delaware, Rutgers continues its road journey with trips to Villanova on February 21 and No. 7 Princeton on February 25. These matchups provide critical tests for the Scarlet Knights as they aim to find rhythm and cohesion before diving deep into Big Ten play.

Rutgers will finally return home to SHI Stadium on February 28 to host Monmouth at 6 p.m., with coverage available on Big Ten Plus. That game will provide the first home opportunity for Scarlet Knights fans to rally behind the team following the demanding early road slate.

For head coach Melissa Lehman, these early tests are all part of shaping a team capable of competing at the highest level. The combination of seasoned leaders chasing milestones and fresh talent eager to prove themselves promises an exciting mix of speed, skill, and grit on the field.

Fans can catch every moment of Friday’s showdown live on ESPN+ at 5 p.m. Rutgers is about to look to build on lessons learned, keep its winning streak over Delaware alive, and continue laying the foundation for a successful 2026 season.

