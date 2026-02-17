Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Set for Midweek Showdown Against Undefeated Monmouth

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s lacrosse team returns to the familiar turf of SHI Stadium this Wednesday, Feb. 18. They will be there for a high-stakes midweek clash against the undefeated Monmouth Hawks. Following a dominant performance on the road, the Scarlet Knights (1-1) are looking to level their home record. On the other hand, the Hawks (3-0) arrive in Piscataway riding a wave of early-season momentum.

Rutgers Women’s Lacrosse Presents Defensive Dominance

The opening draw is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the action streaming live on Big Ten Plus. With both programs coming off convincing victories, this in-state rivalry promises to be a battle of tactical discipline and transition speed. Circle it on the calendar. This one has all the ingredients.

Rutgers enters this matchup following a stellar defensive showing in a 12-4 victory over the Delaware Blue Hens last Friday. The Scarlet Knights never trailed in the contest. They delivered a defensive masterclass that included a complete shutout of Delaware in the first half.

The unit forced an impressive 21 turnovers and held a commanding 14-4 advantage on the draw. Friday marked the fewest goals allowed in a win since the program’s 19-2 victory over Le Moyne on Feb. 22, 2025.

A significant catalyst for this defensive surge was graduate transfer Simone Koryszewski. The former Columbia standout recorded seven saves against the Blue Hens, earning her first win as a Scarlet Knight. Simone Koryszewski recorded seven saves, including the 200th of her career. She now owns 205 career saves after tallying 193 saves during her tenure at Columbia (2022-25).

Possession is the lifeblood of lacrosse, and senior Katie Buck has been a force in securing it for Rutgers. Against Delaware, Buck recorded eight draw controls, marking her second consecutive game reaching that number in the center circle.

Buck needs just two more draw controls to pass Alana Navaroli (2015-18) for ninth on Rutgers’ all-time list and would also move past Jenny Vlahos (2012-14). Her ability to win the 50/50 battles will be critical on Wednesday, especially as Rutgers looks to neutralize Monmouth’s transition game. When Buck controls the circle, Rutgers controls the tempo. It really is that simple.

While the defense is locking down opponents, the Rutgers offense is rewriting the record books. Junior Payton Tini enters the midweek game needing 43 points to become the 28th student-athlete in program history to reach the 100-career point mark. The milestones are not distractions. They are fuel.

Breaking Down the Delaware Surge

The 12-4 victory over Delaware was highlighted by a devastating 7-0 scoring run in the first half. Once Rutgers found its rhythm, it did not let go.

Rookie Kate Theofield recorded the first hat trick of her career and finished with five points on three goals and two assists. Sophomore Caroline Ling tallied three points with two goals and one assist, while Tini and Delainey Sutley chipped in two points apiece.

The defensive pressure was relentless, with Dixon forcing three turnovers, Bianca Chiarella adding two, and freshman Gabby Mariani contributing two of her own. It was a full-team effort, the kind that builds confidence quickly and carries into the next challenge.

Monmouth enters SHI Stadium with a perfect 3-0 record, having defeated Merrimack 13-10, La Salle 16-6, and Wagner 13-6. In their recent win over Wagner in Staten Island, the Hawks used a 10-0 scoring run to turn a two-goal deficit into an eight-goal advantage. Shea Berigan led the effort with five points on three goals and two assists.

History favors Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights lead the all-time series 18-3 and secured a 15-8 victory last season indoors at the Capelli Sport Complex in Tinton Falls. In that win, Ava Chiarella, Delainey Sutley, and Payton Tini all scored multiple goals. Meanwhile, Katie Buck dominated the circle with nine draw controls.

Including its season opener with Army, Rutgers is set to face eight teams currently ranked in the IWLCA Coaches Poll. The slate includes No. 3 Maryland, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 7 Johns Hopkins, No. 9 Princeton, No. 12 Michigan, No. 16 Stony Brook, No. 21 Army, and No. 23 Penn State.

It is a schedule built to test resolve and sharpen edges. Every possession matters. Every draw matters. Every defensive stand matters.

Following the Monmouth showdown, Rutgers will hit the road for a weekend matchup against Villanova on Saturday, Feb. 21, in Philadelphia. The contest is scheduled for a noon start and will stream on ESPN+.

