Rutgers Women’s Tennis Set for Big Road Clash Against No. 15 Washington

The arrival of March always brings a shift in energy across college sports. And for the Rutgers women’s tennis team, that shift means stepping into some of the biggest challenges of the season. This Friday, March 6, the Scarlet Knights will leave the Northeast behind and travel across the country to Seattle for a major matchup against the No. 15 Washington Huskies.

Rutgers Heads West for Major Test Against No. 15 Washington

The clash represents more than just another regular-season match. For Rutgers, it’s a measuring-stick moment. Taking on a nationally ranked opponent on the road is one of the clearest ways to gauge where a team stands.

Fans who cannot make the trip to Seattle will still be able to follow along through live streaming and live statistics as Rutgers looks to make a statement in the Pacific Northwest. For head coach Hilary Ritchie, the trip to Seattle offers an important opportunity to evaluate how her team responds to adversity.

Rutgers heads into the Washington showdown after an eventful doubleheader last week that showed both the team’s resilience and its ability to bounce back quickly. Against Yale, the Scarlet Knights opened strong in doubles play thanks to the No. 62-ranked pairing of Mai Nguyen and Zuzanna Frankowska.

The duo delivered a dominant performance, shutting out Yale’s No. 11 pair with a commanding 6-0 victory. Despite that early highlight, Yale ultimately captured the doubles point after winning a tightly contested final doubles match.

Rutgers veterans stepped up with key performances. Mai Nguyen secured a comeback victory on court four, rallying after dropping the opening set to win 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Karina Jumazhanova added another hard-fought win on court three, battling through a three-set contest to prevail 6-4, 0-6, 6-4.

The Scarlet Knights swept all three doubles matches to secure the opening point. Nguyen and Frankowska collected their seventh doubles win of the spring with a 7-5 victory. Freshman Stella Schmitz teamed with Naomi Karki for a 6-2 win, while newcomers Savannah Cohen and Miranda Case completed the sweep with a 6-3 triumph.

That momentum carried into singles play. Zuzanna Frankowska, Cindy Zhou, and Savannah Cohen each earned straight-set victories.

Karina Jumazhanova and Fresh Talent Boost Rutgers' Lineup

One player who continues to play an important role in the Rutgers lineup is sophomore Karina Jumazhanova. Named a Big Ten Player to Watch in early January, she entered the season with strong expectations after a promising freshman campaign.

Last spring, Jumazhanova posted a 5-7 singles record while competing mainly on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts. She was particularly effective at the fourth position, finishing with a 4-1 mark there and ending the season with a 12-10 overall singles record. She also contributed in doubles competition, compiling a 6-9 record that included a 5-2 mark at the third position.

The Scarlet Knights also welcomed three freshmen who are already helping shape the program’s future.

Miranda Case joined Rutgers from Haddonfield Memorial High School in New Jersey. She was the 2022 L5 Open G16 doubles champion and a 2022 L4 Closed G16 doubles finalist. Her connection to the program runs deep, as her mother, Kristin, played tennis for Rutgers from 1997 to 2001.

Savannah Cohen compiled a 40-10 record during her high school career and won the Union County singles tournament as a sophomore. Cohen also earned NJSIAA All-Group IV First Team and All-State Third Team honors. She finished second at a Level 2 National USTA tournament and entered college as a five-star recruit ranked No. 47 nationally in the class of 2025.

Stella Schmitz adds international experience to the lineup. Originally from Kaiserslautern, Germany, she is a four-time state champion who achieved strong results in ITF singles and doubles events. She also earned a top-10 national ranking in Germany. Tennis success runs in her family, as her father Frank competed professionally on the ATP Tour for ten years.

Rutgers continues to rely on its experienced players as well. Zuzanna Frankowska returns after recording a 16-13 overall singles record last season. Zeynep Ilker finished the spring 2025 campaign with a 13-8 overall record, while Naomi Karki posted a 16-14 doubles record during her sophomore year. Mai Nguyen also remains a key contributor after producing a 15-13 doubles record and a 10-8 mark in dual matches last season.

The Washington match marks the beginning of Rutgers’ West Coast road swing. After facing the Huskies, the Scarlet Knights will travel to Eugene to take on Oregon on Sunday, March 8, with the match scheduled to begin at 2 PM at the Student Tennis Center.

