Rutgers Women’s Tennis Set to Launch 2026 Campaign with Princeton Test

The wait for spring tennis on the banks is officially over. The Rutgers women’s tennis team is ready to open its 2026 season this Saturday, January 24, with a road test against local rival Princeton. For head coach Hilary Ritchie and her squad, the opener offers an immediate benchmark. It is because the Scarlet Knights begin a new year with a roster.

Rutgers Women's Tennis's Karina Jumazhanova Leads the Way

The cross-state showdown is scheduled for a 12 p.m. start at the Princeton tennis facilities. Fans unable to attend in person will still be able to follow the action through live streaming and live statistics.

Sophomore Karina Jumazhanova enters the season as one of the program’s focal points after being named a Big Ten Player to Watch for 2026.

Last spring, Jumazhanova posted a 12–10 overall singles record. That includes a 5–7 mark while competing primarily at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions. She was particularly effective on court four, where she finished 4–1.

In doubles play, she recorded a 6–9 overall record and went 5–2 on the third court. As she steps into her sophomore campaign, Jumazhanova is expected to play a key role in both singles. And it doubles as Rutgers builds its lineup around consistency.

Saturday’s match also brings back memories from the 2025 season opener between the two programs. On Saturday, January 24, 2025, Rutgers started strong by securing the doubles point with wins on the top two courts. Princeton responded by winning four singles matches to claim a 5–2 victory.

Rutgers’ lone singles win came from Zuzanna Frankowska, who delivered a composed straight-sets victory at No. 2, defeating Isabella Chhiv 6–1, 7–5. That performance highlighted Frankowska’s ability to manage pressure.

Rutgers returns a seasoned group of players who provide valuable experience in Big Ten competition. Frankowska is back after finishing last season with a 1`6–13 overall singles record and a 6–10 mark during fall play at the No. 2 position. Zeynep Ilker also returns after posting a 13–8 overall record in spring 2025, collecting important wins across the bottom three singles courts.

Doubles continuity remains a strength for the Scarlet Knights. Naomi Karki returns following a sophomore season that produced a 16–14 overall doubles record. This includes a 10–8 mark in dual matches. Mai Nguyen also brings experience back after finishing her junior season with a 15–13 overall doubles record and a 10–8 mark in dual play.

Fresh Faces Ready to Contribute

Freshman Miranda Case arrives from Haddonfield Memorial High School after success on the junior circuit. That includes an L5 Open G16s doubles title and an L4 Closed G16s doubles finalist finish. She also brings a family connection to the program, as her mother Kristin, competed for Rutgers from 1997 to 2001.

Savannah Cohen joins Rutgers from Westfield High School with a strong resume that includes a 40–10 varsity record. It's a Union County singles championship as a sophomore, and All-Group-IV First Team and All-State Third Team honors.

She enters the program as a five-star recruit ranked No. 47 nationally in the class of 2025. Stella Schmitz comes from Kaiserslautern, Germany, as a four-time state champion with multiple ITF singles and doubles finishes and a top-10 national ranking in Germany.

After the opener at Princeton, Rutgers will return home to host Delaware in its home debut on Friday, February 6, at 12 p.m. at the East Brunswick Racquet Club.

