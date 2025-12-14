Rutgers Wrestling Battles No. 20 Oklahoma in 19–14 Loss

Jersey Mike’s Arena was buzzing on Saturday afternoon as Rutgers wrestling welcomed No. 20 Oklahoma for a marquee non-conference dual. In front of 3,619 energized fans, the Scarlet Knights went toe-to-toe with a ranked opponent. However, the night ended in disappointment as Rutgers fell 19–14 in a dual that was undecided until the heavyweight match.

Early Dominance Fuels Rutgers' Wrestler Momentum

Rutgers entered the matchup at 5–2 and, for much of the night, looked poised to secure a signature win. The Scarlet Knights surged ahead early. They built a strong lead through the middle of the lineup and put themselves in position to close the door. Oklahoma, however, showed why it remains a national contender, winning the final four bouts to steal the dual on the road.

The loss was painful, but it also reinforced a familiar theme this season. Five of Rutgers’ six dual losses have now come by four points or fewer, all against ranked opponents.

The duel began with a narrow setback at 125 pounds. That's where No. 29 Ayden Smith dropped a 3–1 decision to No. 25 Conrad Hendriksen. Rutgers quickly responded at 133 pounds, and in emphatic fashion. No. 13 Dylan Shawver delivered one of the most dominant performances of the night against Carter Schmidt.

Shawver exploded out of the gate with a 9–1 first-period lead, piling up takedowns and back points. He stayed on the attack until the final whistle. He also added a late takedown to secure a major decision and give Rutgers a 4–3 edge. The performance ignited the crowd and set the tone for the middle of the duel.

At 141 pounds, freshman Tahir Parkins made his Jersey Mike’s Arena debut and battled No. 24 Tyler Wells before falling 5–2. Rutgers regained momentum at 149 pounds behind No. 27 Andrew Clark. He used veteran poise and strong riding time to earn a 2–1 decision over Hunter Hollingsworth, pushing Rutgers ahead 7–6.

The separation came at 157 pounds. No. 26 Anthony White turned in a steady and physical showing, posting an 8–0 major decision over Layton Schneider. White’s win sent Rutgers into the intermission with an 11–6 lead and growing confidence.

The Turning Point After Intermission

Rutgers reached its high-water mark immediately after the break. At 165 pounds, Ryan Ford stepped into the lineup and delivered a clutch performance. He defeated Andrew Barbosa 4–1 in a sudden victory after finishing a clean single-leg takedown. The win extended the Scarlet Knights’ advantage to 14–6 with just four bouts remaining.

Oklahoma began its comeback at 174 pounds, where No. 9 Lenny Pinto dropped a 5–1 decision to No. 7 Carter Schubert, trimming the lead to 14–9. The drama intensified at 184 pounds in a back-and-forth battle between No. 15 Shane Cartagena-Walsh and No. 11 Brian Soldano. After a late scramble takedown by Soldano in the final 10 seconds, Rutgers challenged the call. However, it was upheld, tightening the score to 14–12.

The decisive swing came at 197 pounds. No. 18 Remy Cotton fell to No. 9 DJ Parker by a 15–3 major decision, giving Oklahoma bonus points and its first lead of the night at 16–14.

Everything came down to heavyweight. No. 22 Hunter Catka forced sudden victory against No. 25 Juan Mora with the team score hanging in the balance. In extra time, Mora secured the takedown he needed, sealing a 5–2 win and clinching the 19–14 dual victory for Oklahoma.

Despite the result, Rutgers once again proved it can battle with top-20 programs. Coach Scott Goodale’s squad now turns its attention to a home matchup against Drexel on Sunday at 1 p.m., with coverage available on Big Ten Plus and 88.7 WRSU-FM.

