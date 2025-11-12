Rutgers Wrestling Climbs Rank in Latest NWCA Coaches Poll
Rutgers wrestling is making serious noise on the national stage. The Scarlet Knights continue to prove their place among the country’s elite, climbing to No. 13 in this week’s NWCA Coaches Poll. It’s a well-earned rise for a program that has shown both consistency and power early in the 2025–26 season.
The Scarlet Knights are turning heads far beyond just the NWCA. They also earned top-20 rankings from Intermat, FloWrestling, and The Open Mat. That also places Rutgers as high as No. 7 nationally.
Rutgers Freshman Wrestlers Make Their National Consistency
The strength of this year’s Rutgers team runs deep across the lineup. Eleven Scarlet Knights are ranked in at least one national poll, reflecting an extraordinary level of individual quality. Even more impressive, every single one of Rutgers’ ten weight classes is ranked by both Intermat and FloWrestling.
Rutgers is now one of only six programs nationwide to have all ten of its starters ranked by Intermat. That elite group includes Iowa (No. 3), Ohio State (No. 4), Nebraska (No. 5), Missouri (No. 16), and South Dakota State (No. 17). By joining that list, the Scarlet Knights have cemented themselves as a legitimate contender on the national stage.
This full-lineup recognition underscores just how far the program has come under its current direction.
Veteran Strength in the Top 12
While veterans continue to lead the charge, the Scarlet Knights’ next generation is already making its mark. Two redshirt freshmen, Ayden Smith (125) and Ryan Ford (165), officially debuted in the national rankings this week after impressive early-season performances.
Smith comes in at No. 32 by Intermat and No. 33 by FloWrestling, while Ford earns a No. 31 ranking from FloWrestling. Their classmate Andrew Barbosa (165) has yet to take the mat this season. But he was also recognized at No. 29 by Intermat. The emergence of these young talents adds valuable depth to an already loaded roster. That surely gives fans a glimpse of a promising future for Rutgers wrestling.
Even with new names rising, the foundation of this Scarlet Knights squad lies in its experienced veterans. Five wrestlers, Dylan Shawver (133), Joseph Olivieri (141), Lenny Pinto (174), Shane Cartagena-Walsh (184), and Hunter Catka (HWT), are all ranked within the top 12 by at least one national outlet.
Together, this group has compiled an 11–2 record through the first two weeks of the season. Even more impressive, nine of those wins have come with bonus points. And it just shows not only dominance but also the ability to deliver big in dual meets where every point matters.
The Scarlet Knights will continue testing their depth this weekend as several wrestlers, both attached and unattached, compete in the Black Knight Open on Sunday, November 16, in West Point, New York. From there, attention will shift to the Keystone Classic in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 23, where the full team will return to action.
The climb to No. 13 may just be the beginning for the Scarlet Knights as they push deeper into the national conversation.
