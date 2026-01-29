Rutgers Wrestling Faces Maryland and Rider in Two-Match Weekend

The No. 16 Rutgers wrestling team is set for a pivotal two-match weekend. Sitting at 8-5 overall and 2-3 in conference action, the Scarlet Knights will split duties between home and road. They will be welcoming Maryland to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Friday before traveling to face Rider on Saturday.

Let's See How Scarlet Knights Rising in the National Picture

Rutgers arrives at the weekend ranked No. 16 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll. The Scarlet Knights are also firmly placed inside the top 20 across all major outlets. They will be checking in at No. 16 in Intermat, No. 17 in WIN Magazine, and No. 19 in The Open Mat.

All 10 starters are ranked by both Intermat and FloWrestling, underscoring Rutgers’ ability to score throughout the lineup. Leading the way is Joseph Olivieri at 141 pounds. He has established himself as a national force and is ranked as high as No. 6 by Intermat, WIN Magazine, and The Open Mat.

Rutgers enters the weekend having gained valuable experience from a demanding Big Ten road swing. The Scarlet Knights delivered an emphatic 30-10 victory over Northwestern. They won seven of 10 bouts and collected bonus-point wins from Shane Cartagena-Walsh at 184, Remy Cotton at 197, Andrew Barbosa at 165, and Dylan Shawver at 133.

The weekend also featured a tightly contested loss at No. 12 Illinois. Despite splitting the matches five to five and finishing tied 16-16 after the bouts, Rutgers fell 17-16 on Criteria C, total match points, by a narrow 46-42 margin.

Ryan Ford, wrestling up a weight, earned a ranked major decision over No. 25 Colin Kelly at 174. Additional victories came from Cotton, Hunter Catka at heavyweight, Andrew Clark at 149, and Tahir Parkins at 141.

Friday night’s dual against Maryland brings history into focus. Rutgers leads the all-time series 16-5-1 and has won all 10 meetings since both programs joined the Big Ten during the 2014-15 season.

The most recent matchup came on Feb. 7, 2025. It's when the Scarlet Knights edged the Terrapins 21-20 in College Park. That deal featured a five-five split. However, Rutgers secured the win behind three technical falls. Current starters Joseph Olivieri, Andrew Clark, and Andrew Barbosa all earned victories in that meeting.

The dual will take place Friday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. inside Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway and will stream on Big Ten Plus with Nick Kosko and Matt Howe on the call. The night also serves as Youth Wrestling Night, with foam fingers available to fans while supplies last.

Rutgers’ Decade of Control Awaits Road Test at Rider

Rutgers will quickly turn the page on Saturday with a trip to Lawrenceville to face Rider, a nonconference opponent with plenty of familiarity. The all-time series between the programs is tied 12-12, but recent history has favored the Scarlet Knights, who have won the last 10 meetings dating back to 2009.

The most recent contest came on Jan. 7, 2024, when Rutgers rolled to a 31-5 win at Jersey Mike’s Arena, claiming eight of 10 bouts. Among the winners in that dual were current wrestlers Dylan Shawver at 133 and Anthony White at 165. Saturday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Gym and will stream on ESPN+.

The Scarlet Knights will also host No. 9 Minnesota on Feb. 6 and Princeton on Feb. 16 at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

