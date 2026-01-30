Rutgers Wrestling Lands in First Coaches’ Rankings for 2026 NCAA Championships

The 2026 season continues to confirm what Rutgers wrestling has been building for years. That progress was validated this week when the NCAA released its first coaches’ rankings for the 2026 Division I Wrestling Championships. Every single one of Rutgers’ 10 starters earned a spot in the initial poll. It's a rare and telling achievement that highlights the strength of the entire Scarlet Knights lineup.

Five Rutgers Scarlet Knights Ranked Inside the National Top 20

This full-lineup recognition arrives at a pivotal moment in the season. With postseason positioning beginning to take shape, Rutgers has firmly placed itself in the national conversation ahead of the 2026 NCAA Championships.

.@NCAAWrestling has announced its first coaches' ranking, with all 10 of our starters ranked in the initial poll!#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU https://t.co/6uEJMQsSbV — Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) January 29, 2026

It is scheduled for March 19–21 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Having all 10 weight classes ranked is not just symbolic. It directly strengthens the program’s path toward NCAA qualification and seeding.

While all 10 starters earned national recognition, Rutgers’ presence near the top of the rankings is especially impressive. Five Scarlet Knights opened the coaches’ poll inside the top 20, led by 141-pound standout Joseph Olivieri.

Olivieri earned a No. 8 ranking, continuing his status as one of the most consistent and elite competitors in the country. He currently holds a consensus top-10 ranking across major wrestling publications, reinforcing his position as a legitimate national title contender.

Joining Olivieri among the nation’s top 20 are Shane Cartagena-Walsh at No. 15 at 184 pounds, Lenny Pinto at No. 17 at 174, Remy Cotton at No. 17 at 197, and heavyweight Hunter Catka at No. 18. Together, that group provides Rutgers with scoring potential across the upper half of the lineup.

The depth of the Scarlet Knights roster is fully reflected in the complete breakdown of the NCAA coaches’ rankings. Rutgers placed a ranked wrestler in every weight class, showcasing balance from 125 pounds through heavyweight.

At 125 pounds, Ayden Smith checks in at No. 27, while Dylan Shawver is ranked No. 27 at 133. Andrew Clark earned a No. 31 ranking at 149, Anthony White sits at No. 26 at 157, and Andrew Barbosa is ranked No. 22 at 165. Those placements, paired with the five top-20 wrestlers, underline how competitive the Rutgers lineup is from top to bottom.

Why the Coaches’ Rankings Matter

The NCAA coaches’ rankings play a major role in shaping the postseason. Each weight class ranking is determined by a vote of three Division I coaches and serves as a key component in both at-large selection and NCAA seeding.

To be ranked, wrestlers must have competed in at least eight Division I matches, including one within the past 30 days. The NCAA selection committee then evaluates the coaches’ rankings alongside head-to-head results, quality wins, and the Ratings Percentage Index to finalize the brackets for Cleveland.

Rutgers’ individual success has translated directly into team recognition. The Scarlet Knights are currently ranked No. 16 in the latest NWCA Coaches Poll and are also considered a top-20 program by Intermat, WIN Magazine, and The Open Mat.

That national standing was reinforced during a recent Big Ten road trip. Rutgers earned a dominant 30-10 win over Northwestern, highlighted by bonus-point victories from Cartagena-Walsh, Cotton, Barbosa, and Shawver. The following match at No. 12 Illinois ended in a 16-16 tie, with Rutgers falling 17-16 on Criteria C. That dual featured a standout performance from Ryan Ford, who wrestled up a weight class and secured a ranked major decision over No. 25 Colin Kelly.

The No. 16 Scarlet Knights return to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Friday, January 31, to host Maryland for Youth Wrestling Night. The dual begins at 7 p.m. and will stream on Big Ten Plus. Rutgers will then travel to Lawrenceville on Saturday night to face Rider.

More from Rutgers on SI